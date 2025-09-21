Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea radiates vacation vibes in swimsuit during island escape with girlfriends

While first baseman Freddie Freeman is helping the LA Dodgers hold onto their NL West lead in September, his wife, Chelsea Freeman, went out with his "SoCa" girlfriends to celebrate the birthday of one of them.

On Saturday, Chelsea posted a photo, capturing the island's view while mentioning in the caption that she was there with other girls to celebrate the birthday of Heather Rae El Moussa.

"Started the morning out celebrating Heather Rae El Moussa's birthday," she wrote in her social media story.

In her next story, she shared a group photo, where Chelsea can be seen dressed in a chic swimsuit with oversized sunglasses, posing alongside her circle of girlfriends near a pool. Chelsea revealed just how meaningful the trip has been, writing:

"God has totally been answering my prayers the last few months. I prayed for more SoCal girlfriends and I’ve met the most incredible girls since."

She also tagged her friends, including celebrity trainer Paulina Hefferan, Lauren Mirani, Cassidy Boyer, Monica Lee Sims and Kristen.

Chelsea Freeman's Instagram story

Freddie Freeman's Chelsea celebrates Clayton Kershaw with an insight

On Friday, Clayton Kershaw, who has already announced that the 2025 season will be the last time he'll step on an MLB mound, made his final regular-season home start at Dodger Stadium against the San Francisco Giants. Kershaw finished his outing in the fifth inning. His final stat line read: 4.1 IP, 2 ER, 4 H, 4 BB and 6 SO.

As Kershaw was leaving the mound, Dodgers teammates, including Freddie Freeman, greeted the veteran on his final regular-season departure from the mound in Chavez Ravine. Chelsea re-shared the moment, while appreciating the Kershaw family for always being humble to them when they first moved to LA from Atlanta.

"Straight to LA to witness this special night," Chelsea wrote. "There is truly no one like Kershaw family - so sweet, humble and giving. One of the very few pitchers Freddie ever dreaded facing. What an incredible career and what a legacy."

Chelsea also shared another story, capturing Kershaw's son and Freddie Freeman's son wearing their respective father's jersey to pay tribute to the career of the future Hall of Famer. She tagged Kershaw's wife, Ellen.

Chelsea Freeman's Instagram story

The Dodgers ended up winning Friday night's game 6-3, giving a perfect farewell ceremony to Kershaw at home.

