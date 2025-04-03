Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea reacts to Dodger star's baseball evolution over the years in latest trend

Freddie Freeman married his longtime girlfriend, Chelsea, in November 2014, and the couple completed over ten years of married life last year. A South California native, Freddie came back to reside near his hometown in L.A. with his wife and kids after signing for the Dodgers in 2022.

On Wednesday, Chelsea shared a TikTok video generated via AI on her social media story, which highlighted the stepping stones and personal achievements of Freddie Freeman.

The video starts with a young Freddie in 1989, showcasing a keen interest in the sport up to 2023 when he became an All-Star with the Dodgers.

Take a look at some snapshots of the story here, captioned as:

"I wish this ended with 2024 World Series, but how cool is this?"

Screenshot from Chelsea Freeman's Instagram story

Freeman has been out of the LAD lineup for a third straight game on Wednesday after sustaining a sprain on his surgically repaired right ankle on Sunday.

On Tuesday, after the Dodgers defeated the Braves in game 2 of the series and bettered their season record to 7-0, Freeman spoke to the media, explaining his freak accident in the shower.

"Halfway through my morning coffee I was like, 'Oh, I'll just shower to get ready for the day' and next thing I know I'm down in the bathtub. It's a great mental picture if you guys want to think about it. Big guy falling all over the place," said Freeman

Chelsea drove him to the Dodger Stadium on Sunday for a treatment session. Although, no serious damage is reported, his return to the lineup still remains a mystery.

Freddie Freeman gave his take on the torpedo bat trend

The latest trend of baseball bats which have come to the forefront after the Yankees swept the Brewers in the opening series is that of torpedo bats. Reflecting on the possibility of using the same, Freddie Freeman said:

"I've swung the same bat for 16 years, I will not be changing. I do not look down on anybody. If it's legal you can do whatever you want. If it works for the guys, then go for it. I know some of our guys are getting them."

Freddie and his team will be hoping he recuperates from his injury and joins the lineup soon to put up an effective title defense for the 2024 World Series.

