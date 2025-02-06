Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea reacts to Dodgers' $162,000,000 superstar lovingly petting housecat Champ

A few weeks after the Los Angeles Dodgers' 2024 World Series victory, Freddie Freeman's eldest son, Charlie, requested a pet cat. On Nov. 11, 2024, the Freemans adopted a new furry member into the family and named him Champ.

Champ has seemingly quickly become a beloved member of the Freeman household. Recently, Chelsea Freeman gave fans a glimpse of the special bond between Freddie Freeman and their furry friend.

On Wednesday, she shared a heartwarming video on her Instagram story, capturing Freeman gently cradling Champ in his arms and playfully holding his tiny paws.

"You would never know this cat was homeless living in the streets/woods of LA 8 months ago," Chelsea wrote in the caption of the IG story.

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, who signed a six year, $162 million contract in 2022, is currently recovering from an ankle injury. He is expected to play for the Dodgers as a designated hitter in the initial weeks of the spring training. However, he's expected to recover completely by the 2025 opening day.

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea buys new cat cave for Champ

Chelsea Freeman, wife of Dodgers star Freddie Freeman, loves capturing sweet moments with their pet, Champ. On Monday, she shared a series of three Instagram stories, highlighting the adorable bond between their son Charlie and Champ. She also gave fans a peek at the new cat cave they recently bought for their beloved house cat.

In the first story, Chelsea was holding Champ in her arms, while Charlie had a cuddling session with it. She also asked if she should show Champ's new home to her fans.

"You're ready to show Champy his new cat cave?" Chelsea asked her son in the IG story.

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shows the new cat cave for Champ. Source - Instagram/@chelseafreeman5

In her second and third Instagram stories, Chelsea Freeman gave fans a closer look at Champ’s new cat cave, where he seemed completely at ease. Impressed by how much their furry friend loved it, she encouraged her followers to consider getting one for their own pets. She even highlighted the benefits of the cozy new addition to their home.

"Hey guys, Champy has been hiding out in his cute little cat cave that I got off of Amazon. It's super soft and cozy and it has this cute little toy attachment that he plays with during the day. Look how cozy he is," Chelsea Freeman said.

"So he's in Charlie's room, he sleeps in here. So, now he's got his old, I think he's like taken over half of the room at this point. But this is his newest little cat corner. Hey boo boo, yeah, that is cozy in there, huh? So cute, " she added.

