Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea reacts as Dodgers superstar poses with son Charlie in color-coordinated attire ahead of Tokyo series

LA Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman brought his eldest son Charlie with him for the upcoming Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs on Mar. 18 and 19. The duo impressed with their fits at the Tokyo International Airport as they landed in Japan on Wednesday.

Freeman shared two photos and a glimpse of their flight to Tokyo. In the first photo, Freddie and Charlie are snapped on the runway of the airport as they make their way out of their charter. In another photo, the father-son duo were snapped having fun inside the charter.

They twinned in cool, travel-ready outfits. Freddie kept it sleek and casual, rocking a gray Nike tracksuit with a zip-up hoodie and matching joggers. The athletic look is completed with crisp white sneakers. He is also carrying a black backpack.

Meanwhile, his son, Charlie mirrored his dad’s style, wearing a gray hoodie and matching sweatpants. He wore a colorful cap featuring a mix of blue, black, and red shades. He also had a chain necklace and black-and-white sneakers.

Freeman's wife Chelsea reshared the photo on her social media and wrote:

"Charlie really is living the dream. Tokyo with Dad 🇯🇵."

Chelsea's Instagram story

It seems Freeman has not been accompanied by his wife, Chelsea, and their other two sons, Brandon John and Max, to Japan.

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea drops spring training highlights from Arizona

Two days ago, Chelsea and her three boys made their way to Dodgers spring training facility, Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona to watch them play against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Dodgers won the game 10-4 but Freeman went hitless in three plate appearances.

Off the field, Chelsea shared glimpses from their gameday, sharing photos of twinning with her three sons, Charlie, Brandon and Maximus. She also shared that their sons enjoyed hotdogs while enjoying the spring training game.

"Baseball = AKA a day of hot dogs and cheering on Dad. 🌭⚾️❤️" she wrote in the caption.

Chelsea will likely be cheering from America behind her TV sets when Freddie Freeman's Dodgers take on the Cubs in the two-game series at Tokyo Dome.

