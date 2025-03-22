Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea reveals to having almost 'blacked out' post Dodgers star's epic walk-off in World Series opener

Freddie Freeman and his family went through an emotional roller coaster during the second half of the 2024 season. Freeman and his wife, Chelsea, were hit with concerning news regarding their son Max's health. In August, he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome and was hospitalized for eight days before hitting the recovery path.

By the time the regular season was winding up, Freeman found himself in clutches after hurting his ankle in a regular season game. However, despite the injury, the first baseman continued to be a big presence on the field for the LA Dodgers.

Then Game 1 of the World Series began, where Freeman's walk-off grand slam home run against New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. sealed the deal for the Dodgers. Freeman's wife, Chelsea, narrated the set of events during an exclusive interview with USA Today.

“I was freaking out,” she said, “because I know how injured he was, where a lot of people didn't really know. He's having trouble getting out of bed in the morning – I’m pulling him out of bed – and limping to the bathroom. So I was more nervous, because it's not the normal Freddie.”

After watching Freeman's home run, Chelsea said she "blacked out."

“Luckily, it was one pitch, and everyone went nuts,” Chelsea says. “I kind of blacked out after that.”

The swing was just the start of what was to come. Freeman broke the record of George Springer, who hit home runs in five consecutive games. Combined with two home runs from the 2021 World Series with the Atlanta Braves, the first baseman hit home runs in the first four games of the World Series to break the record and eventually win the 2024 World Series MVP.

Chelsea reveals one moment when Freddie Freeman wouldn't have gone back to playing field

While an injury may not have been able to keep Freddie Freeman off the field, a scary illness to his son could have rendered him off forever.

Freddie was in Houston when he learned that Max was rushed to the hospital after suffering full-body paralysis. The father in him took above all and rushed back to LA immediately. He took an emergency leave from the Dodgers, and had Max not undergone successful treatment, he might not have walked back to the field, Chelsea said.

“There was a point, like, if Max didn't get better, I don't know if Freddie would have gone back to playing,” Chelsea said. “So Max getting better in itself is a miracle and then for Freddie to be able to finish the way that he did … I feel like we needed that.”

However, everything ended well for the Freeman family as they continued to be grateful to the LA community who stood by them during both tough and happy times.

