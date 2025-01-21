Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea sends touching message on 11th engagement anniversary

Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea posted a touching message on her Instagram story on Monday as she and her husband celebrated their eleventh engagement anniversary.

"Can't believe it's been 11 years since we got engaged!!! 💍 @freddiefreeman" Chelsea Freeman captioned her Instagram story.

Screenshot of Chelsea Freeman's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@chelseafreeman5 IG Stories)

Freddie and Chelsea first crossed paths in 2011 while the first baseman was on the books of the Atlanta Braves. The two dated for three years before announcing their engagement on January 20, 2014. They tied the knot ten months later.

With Freddie Freeman currently contracted to the Dodgers, the couple currently reside in Southern California along with their three sons Charlie, Brandon and Maximus.

Freddie Freeman ushers in the new year with adorable family snaps

On January 1, eight-time All-Star Freddie Freeman wished his followers a Happy New Year on Instagram and shared photos featuring his wife, Chelsea, and three sons - Charlie, Brandon and Maximus.

"Wishing you all a Happy New Year! #2025 🎇" Freeman captioned his Instagram post

Also featured in one of the photos was baseball's biggest prize, the World Series trophy, which Freeman won with the Dodgers in 2024. This was the second time that Freeman had won the big title, having won it once before during his time with the Braves in 2021.

Though Freeman had a strong regular season, in which he finished with a .282 batting average, 22 home runs and 89 RBIs, the postseason, more specifically the World Series, is where the 35-year-old truly shined for the Blues.

In five games against the New York Yankees, Freeman, who was reportedly playing through multiple injuries, hit .300, six home runs and 12 RBIs to put his team well on their way to winning the Fall Classic. Ultimately, the Dodgers ran out 4-1 winners, and Freddie Freeman was deservedly awarded the Willie Mays trophy and named the MVP of the World Series.

