Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shares adorable moment of sons Brandon & Maximus on ghost hunt with Austin Barnes' son Royce 

Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsea have been married for over a decade now. The couple dated for more than three years before tying the knot on Nov. 22, 2014. They are now parents to three kids, Charlie, Brandon and Maximus. Together the family of five resides in Southern California where Freeman has been playing professional baseball with the Los Angeles Dodgers since 2022.

On Thursday, Chelsea shared an adorable snap of her sons Brandon and Maximus indulging in a fun game with Freddie's teammate Austin Barnes' son, Royce. The trio could be seen enjoying the roles of ghost hunters as they traversed around a kid-friendly spooky backyard.

Take a look at the image here, which was captioned on Instagram:

"Ghost hunters."

Screenshot from the story on Instagram (Source: @chelseafreeman5/Instagram)

Freddie Freeman and Austin Barnes are currently in Glendale, Arizona where they are playing in the Spring League alongside their fellow Dodgers teammates at Camelback Ranch. Freeman has so far featured in five games for LAD while Barnes has featured in six.

Both their wives have struck up a friendship with each other since Freeman's move to LA in 2022. They were ever-present last season while supporting their partners alongside other LAD wives and girlfriends as the ballclub lifted the eighth Fall Classic title in franchise history.

Freeman won the World Series MVP for his heroics against the New York Yankees in the summit clash and celebrated the second championship of his MLB career with his wife and three sons, both in NY and then in LA. He has since made the most of the 2024 offseason by spending quality time with his loved ones.

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shared joyous snaps from Brandon and Maximus' birthday bash

Chelsea Freeman took to social media on Feb. 23 to share several snaps alongside her three kids and Dodgers superstar 1B Freddie Freeman, as the family celebrated Brandon and Maximus' fourth birthday together. The theme of the party was golf.

"Brandon + Maximus turn FORE #belates #birthday #partee," Freeman wrote in the caption of her post on Insatgram.

The Freemans dressed in golfing attire as the party decorations included golfing carts, a clubhouse logo, some golf balls and clubs. Brandon was born on Dec. 20, 2020 while Maximus was born on Feb. 14, 2021.

In the 2025 Spring League, Freddie Freeman has picked up from where he left off last year. He has registered a strong offensive statline which reads: .357 BA, three HRs, three RBIs and a 1.429 OPS in 14 ABs.

