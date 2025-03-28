Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea shares emotional update on son Max’s recovery

Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman’s wife, Chelsea, shared a heartfelt note on social media, providing an update on their son Maximus' health. Max was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease known as Guillain-Barré Syndrome and was hospitalized last year.

Ad

That was a difficult time for both Freddie and Chelsea, and the Dodgers' first baseman even had to miss part of the season to care for their son. With Max’s health showing positive signs, Chelsea shared an update on Instagram on Thursday, writing:

“We had our 9 month Neurologist check up for Max today. He is 80% recovered after today’s assessment... He had reflexes in both his knees and feet for the first time. He is finally above his pre GBS weight. He is still working hard in PT to build strength back in his legs & his feet (dorsiflexion) to improve.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chelsea IG (Credits: Instagram/chelseafreeman5)

“I cannot express how thankful I am for these improvements. Life has slowly started to feel more normal. I realize how precious health is now. It is everything. If you are a special needs parent I have no words for how incredible you are. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼”

Ad

She also thanked the Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC), where Max was admitted, and noted that her kids were excited about getting their new bears.

Along with the heartfelt messages, Chelsea shared an image of Max sitting on an examination table at the hospital. He looks visibly happy, holding a brown teddy bear while wearing a gray T-shirt, black pants, and blue sneakers.

The table has a message written on it that says, "Welcome back Max!" and "Happy Belated Birthday!" along with a small bear drawing.

Ad

Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea shared her children’s reaction to Dodgers’ World Series victory

Earlier this month, Freddie Freeman’s wife, Chelsea, opened up about how their children reacted to the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series victory.

“It’s hard to describe, but I feel like it’s more of a look in their eye, they’re so proud of their dad,” Chelsea said (via the NY Post). “And getting to just to experience watching it with them, Charlie’s 8 now, so he’s going to remember everything from the last World Series, which I think is so cool.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers began the 2025 season by sweeping the Chicago Cubs in a two-game series, despite being without Freddie Freeman. The star first baseman was absent from the lineup for both games due to left rib discomfort.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback