Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shares endearing moments from joyful return to Atlanta for Dodgers vs Braves series 

It was a nice homecoming for star 1B Freddie Freeman, who travelled to Atlanta with his wife, Chelsea and their three kids as the Dodgers took on the Braves in a three-game series at Truist Park. The eight-time All-Star made his MLB debut in Atlanta in 2010 and spent 12 seasons with the ballclub, winning the World Series in 2021.

Freddie and his family received a warm reception from the crowd even as the defending champions won the three-game series on Saturday. Freeman's wife shared a social media post on Sunday, expressing her happiness at traveling back to Atlanta and meeting with some of her old friends.

Take a look at the post here, captioned as:

"Always good to be back ⚾️🫶🏻"

Freeman began dating Chelsea in 2011, and three years later, the couple got married in November 2014. Over the past decade, the two have welcomed their three kids, Charlie, Maximus, and Brandon.

The Dodgers took the first two games of the series, winning 2-1 and 10-3. The Braves fought back in the series finale on Sunday and avoided a second series sweep at the hands of the reigning World Champions in 2025.

LAD still boasts the best record in the MLB this season with 23 wins and 11 losses and sits atop a highly competitive NL West division.

Freddie Freeman had missed a few games this season due to an ankle injury, but his overall performance in both departments of the game has been praiseworthy. He has a .333 batting average, with six home runs, 21 RBIs, 1.057 OPS and 27 hits off 81 at-bats in 24 games so far this campaign.

Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, shared highlights from Sunday's game at Truist Park

Chelsea Freeman took to social media on Sunday to share some highlights from the series finale between the Dodgers and the Braves at Truist Park. The snaps showcase her sons enjoying time in the stands alongside their friends and indulging in ballpark snacks.

Take a look at the images here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram @chelseafreeman5

Freddie Freeman came up big in Game 2 of the series on Saturday, where he drove in four runs, which involved a three-run long center-field home run at Truist Park. LAD will now be travelling to Miami to take on the Marlins in a three-game series at LoanDepot Park.

