Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shares frame with comedian Heather McMahan during recent event in all-black chic outfit

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea bumped into comedian/actress Heather McMahan during a recent event in Los Angeles, California. Chelsea rocked an all-black chic outfit as she shared an image with the comedian and one of her friends, Krystle, from the night of the event on social media.

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Heather Mcmahan was on a night out with her friends at Himitsu in Southern California on Saturday night. She is an up-and-coming comedian who has starred in shows like Son I Never Had, Breadwinner, The Great American Baking Show, and the movie Love Hard. During her nightout, she had an unlikely encounter with the wife of reigning World Series MVP, Freddie Freeman.

Freeman matched the league record in the Fall Classic after driving in 12 RBIs and crushing four home runs in five games against the Yankees, winning his maiden World Series MVP honors. Chelsea was one of the first to run towards Freddie after the Dodgers had clinched the coveted title at Yankee Stadium.

Together, the duo has been through a tumultuous time since the All-Star break but have stuck beside each other. Soon after the Midsummer Classic in July, their son Maximus was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, which rendered him completely immobile.

But thanks to early intervention and quick diagnosis, he is on the path towards recovery. This episode had a psychological effect on Freddie Freeman, and to make matters worse, he sustained an ankle injury just before the postseason.

Despite all the hardships, Freeman stepped up to the plate and produced a World Series performance for the ages. He is now enjoying the offseason with his family. While Freddie is an accomplished ballplayer, his wife is an entrepreneur and is the founder and owner of an online boutique.

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea launched a 2024 Fall Classic championship collection with Tiny Turnip

Chelsea announced on social media the official launch of her exclusively designed 2024 World Series apparel online. She partnered with a MLB-licensed clothing brand for the apparel launch.

Freddie Freeman met Chelsea for the first time when she was studying at the University of Central Florida. The couple soon started to date, and after years of dating, they got married on November 22, 2014, at the St. Regis Bal Harbour, Miami.

