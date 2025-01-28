Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shares heartfelt message post memorable anniversary trip with Dodgers star

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman and his wife, Chelsea Freeman, are fresh off from their retreat in Mexico to celebrate their 10 years of togetherness. In Jan. 2014, the couple got engaged, after several years of dating.

They tied the knot the following November and are parents to three sons: Charlie (born in 2016), Brandon and Max (2020 and 2021).

On Monday, Chelsea shared a glimpse of their memorable trip and took the opportunity to thank everyone who played a role in making the occasion special. The post featured a snapshot of a cozy kitchen scene, having a custom cake adorned with fresh fruits, an ice bucket with wine and elegant glassware.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Freeman couple thanked Carol Freeman, Markus Boyer and Cassidy Boyer for holding down the fort while the couple was away, ensuring everything at the Freeman household ran smoothly.

Special thanks were directed at their travel organizers for curating what Chelsea described as an "epic trip." She thanked travel agents Alexis Sherry and Nicky Gagliano for their Mexican trip to Cabo San Lucas. She also gave a shoutout to sports performance consultants Joe Cancellieri and Danny Evans for the cake.

Chelsea's Instagram story

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea recaps 2024 with perfect caption

It was a roller coaster ride for Freddie Freeman and his family. Everything was going fine in 2024 until the All-Star week following which their young son Max started having health problems.

What was initially a slight limp, resulted in Max getting hospitalized following full-body paralysis which had Freeman leaving the Dodgers road trip to be with family.

The final diagnosis came out to be a rare neurological disorder, Guillain-Barre syndrome. After eight days of hospitalization, Max was finally out of danger and was set on the path of recovery with him needing to learn to walk again. Amid this, the family received several warm wishes for Max's well-being as Chelsea documented the entire ordeal through regular updates on social media.

In the climax, Freddie Freeman led the Dodgers from the front in the World Series. He hit home runs in the first four games to extend his streak to six consecutive World Series games with a homer (dating back to 2021) and establish a record.

George Springer had homered in five consecutive World Series games with the Astros in 2017 and 2019.

Freeman's heroics set an easy path for the Dodgers to take down the Yankees in just five games to lift the Fall Classic title.

In the New Year post, Chelsea captured the entire sentiment of the year in one line, as she wrote:

"The Freeman fam dealt with so much this year and still styled and smiled their way to a title 💙"

Freddie Freeman was named the 2024 World Series MVP.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback