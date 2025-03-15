Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shares her joy as Japanese fans shower their 8-year-old son Charlie with love

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea didn't board the flight to Tokyo but she is keeping close tabs on the activities of her son Charlie, who accompanied Freeman to Japan. Freeman and the Dodgers are set to play a couple of exhibition games before featuring in a two-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

Ad

One of the likely reasons why Chelsea didn't travel with the first baseman to Japan could be because of their young son Maximus, who was diagnosed with a rare neurological condition Guillan Barre syndrome. However, she is sending eight-year-old Charlie love from continent afar.

On Friday, when the Dodgers were practicing on the field, Freeman's son was caught on live broadcast seating and taking a look at Japanese fans who were cheering his name. Charlie, decked out in baseball gear, smiled as he looked at the camera.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chelsea captured the admiration Charlie received with the crowd calling him “かわいい” (kawaii), meaning "cute," and "チャーリーくんファンサ" (Charlie-kun fan service). She reposted the story on her social media. One story included the phrase "会いたかった！" (I wanted to meet him!).

Chelsea's Instagram story

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea protects son Charlie's skin with a new collab

Chelsea Freeman also uses her social media platform to promote several products.

Ad

On March 5, she promoted Off Outdoors product. The brand claims upon application of their product, individuals can avoid bug bites and can freely play in public.

Chelsea uploaded a video featuring her husband and three sons: Charlie, Brandon and Max.

"Hey guys, I'm excited to be partnering with OFF for adults and kids to share their brand new non-sticky and fragrance-free repellent that makes preparing my kids to play outdoors a breeze with fewer bugs to distract them from having fun," Chelsea said.

Ad

"I also love putting it on myself while I'm outside playing umpire or watching from the stands. I love just throwing it in Charlie's baseball bag so that he has it for practices or tournaments on the weekends."

Chelsea further advocated about the product, saying that it doesn't feel sticky at all. She added:

"As a baseball mom and wife, I'm also proud to share that OFF for adults and kids is partnering with Little League to help protect more innings for kids this summer."

Ad

In the video, Chelsea can be seen applying the product to the arms of her sons and herself, too. With baseball season coming up and being a baseball wife, Chelsea seems to be promoting a product other baseball moms can use.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback