Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shares message of support for Alex Vesia amid personal situation

Freddie Freeman’s wife, Chelsea, showed her support for LA Dodger pitcher Alex Vesia, who is set to miss Game 1 of the World Series on Friday. The Dodgers released an official statement on Thursday that read:“It’s with a heavy heart that we share that Alex Vesia is away from the team as he and his wife, Kayla, navigate a deeply personal family matter. The entire Dodger organization is sending our thoughts to the Vesia family, and we will provide an update at a later date.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChelsea reshared the Dodgers’ post on her Instagram story, writing:“Please keep the Vesias in your prayers 💙.”(Image source: Chelsea Freeman/Instagram)Vesia and his wife have been waiting for the birth of their first child. The lefty has been Los Angeles' most reliable pitcher, posting a 3.02 ERA in 68 games during the regular season. In the postseason, he pitched in seven of the Dodgers' 10 playoff games.Freddie Freeman’s wife, Chelsea, shares a World Series ticket giveawayFour days ago, Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, posted a World Series ticket giveaway on her Instagram. The Dodgers won the NLCS at their home stadium on Oct. 17, defeating the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 to win the series 4-0. The photo featured Chelsea and Freeman with their three sons in customized Dodgers T-shirts.She captioned the post:“⚾️ WIN 4 WORLD SERIES TICKETS ⚾️ Our family is so thankful for all the love this season - and now we want you to experience the World Series magic too! 🫶🏻 ONE winner will receive: 🎟️ 4 tickets to the 2025 World Series 🖊️ Signed @freddiefreeman baseball ⚾️ (or $5,000 cash value).”She shared details on how to participate in the giveaway:“How to enter: 1️⃣ Follow @chelseafreeman5 + @freddiefreeman 2️⃣ Like this post ❤️ 3️⃣ Tag at least 3 friends who’d love to go ⚾️ (every tag = 1 entry — no limit!).” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple tied the knot in November 2014 and have three sons. Their first son, Charlie, was born in 2016, while Brandon and Maximus are &quot;twist twins,&quot; arriving two months apart in 2020 and 2021 — one via surrogacy and the other through Chelsea’s pregnancy.Meanwhile, Freddie Freeman will be the third man on the plate on Friday night, trailing Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts.