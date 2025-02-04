Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shares her & son Charlie's adorable cuddle session with housecat Champ 

Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea Freeman, captured some heartwarming moments with their son, Charlie, and their house cat, Champ. On Monday, she took to her Instagram story to share a couple of videos, giving fans a glimpse of the adorable new cat cave they had ordered for Champ

Chelsea Freeman uploaded three stories. In the first one, she is seen holding the cat while Charlie snuggles it with love. Chelsea asked her son if he was ready to show their cat his new home.

"You're ready to show Champy his new cat cave?" Chelsea asked her son in the IG story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shows the new cat cave for Champ. Source - Instagram/@chelseafreeman5

In the second story, Freeman recorded Champ relaxing in the cat cave and encouraged her fans to also buy it for their cat. The following story continued with the rest of the video of her telling the benefits of the new cat cave for Champ.

Trending

"Hey guys, Champy has been hiding out in his cute little cat cave that I got off of Amazon. It's super soft and cozy and it has this cute little toy attachment that he plays with during the day. Look how cozy he is," Chelsea Freeman said.

"So he's in Charlie's room, he sleeps in here. So, now he's got his old, I think he's like taken over half of the room at this point. But this is his newest little cat corner. Hey boo boo, yeah, that is cozy in there, huh? So cute. Cat Leisure. I'm going to tag it for you guys if you want to grab one for your cat off Amazon," she added.

The Freeman family adopted Champ three days after the LA Dodgers clinched the 2024 World Series title against the New York Yankees. Chelsea Freeman also revealed that their eight-year-old son Charlie asked his father on FaceTime back in November last year if they could get a cat for the family.

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shares a loving moment between Charlie and Champ

Chelsea Freeman also shared an Instagram story on Jan. 30 where their eldest son Charlie can be seen caressing Champ. Charlie certainly loves his pet cat and Chelsea regularly showcases their bond with fans on social media.

"Champy getting biggg," Chelsea Freeman captioned her Instagram story.

Screenshot of Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea Freeman's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@chelseafreeman5 IG Stories)

Chelsea Freeman uploaded an Instagram post to commemorate the arrival of Champ to the family on Nov. 11.

Right after he got permission from Freddie Freeman to adopt a cat, Charlie didn't waste any time and rushed to the adoption drive to bring Champ home. He was accompanied by his brothers, Brandon and Maximus, and his mother, Chelsea.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback