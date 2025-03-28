Freddie Freeman's wife and kids show their support for Dodgers in matching clothes after Opening Day fireworks

LA Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman’s wife, Chelsea, and their three boys showed their support by arriving at the ballpark fully clad in team gear.

On Friday, Chelsea Freeman took to social media to share an adorable picture of the Freeman family donning matching Dodgers gear ahead of Opening Day in LA against the Detroit Tigers.

“Opening Day 2025,” Freeman wrote in the caption.

It seems the cheering section worked its magic as Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers edged the Detroit Tigers 5-4 to pick up their third win of the 2025 MLB season.

Freddie Freeman hitless in Dodgers 2025 Opening Day win

Freddie Freeman went hitless in four at-bats on Opening Day against the Tigers. The Dodgers' first baseman had a rough outing against Tigers’ ace Tarik Skubal. Freeman, hitting behind Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Teoscar Hernandez, struggled to get his first base hit.

Fortunately, Hernandez supplied the power for the Dodgers as he hit a huge three-run dinger off Skubal in the fifth inning. Hernandez’s three RBIs powered the Dodgers, with Tommy Edman adding a home run of his own.

Ohtani capped off the fireworks with his first home run of the season, a solo shot in the seventh inning. Ohtani’s blast proved to be the game-winner for the Boys in Blue.

Freeman and Co. will return on the field on Friday night as they play the second game of their Opening Day set at Chavez Ravine. Yoshinobu Yamamoto will get the ball for the Dodgers. Meanwhile, former Dodger Jack Flaherty will take the mound for the first time this season.

Yamamoto made his first start of the season in Japan during the Dodgers’ Tokyo Series set against the Chicago Cubs. Yamamoto pitched five innings, striking out four en route to his first win of the season.

As for Jack Flaherty, he’ll be looking to beat his former teammates. In particular, Freeman has a .429 lifetime batting average against Flaherty in 14 plate appearances. Freeman has racked up a home run and four RBIs against Flaherty, making him the toughest out for the Tigers starting pitcher on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. EST.

