"Freddie loves being a dodger" "That sounds like he wishes he was in Atlanta" - MLB world reacts to Freddie Freeman homering amid controversy surrounding his transfer to Los Angeles Dodgers

Amid the buzz created in the MLB sphere by his emotional return to Atlanta last week, Freddie Freeman continues to deliver for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Los Angeles won their game 8-4 against the Colorado Rockies in yesterday's game and avoided being swept.
The win came on the heels of back-to-back defeats, which is something the Dodgers aren't accustomed to. Freddie Freeman, ever the consummate professional, drew first blood for the Dodgers with his 446-foot solo blast.
It was Freeman's ninth homer of the year. His teammates piled on the runs and didn't let the Rockies build any type of momentum to come back.
"The sound off Freddie's bat 😍" - MLB
He finished the game by going 2-for-4, just in case there were any doubts about his loyalty to the Dodgers.
Others have different opinions, however, insinuating that Freeman never wanted to leave the Atlanta Braves.
Fans' opinions have stemmed from reports that the former National League MVP would've taken an extension with the Braves. This was if not for the intervention of his agent Chase Close, who didn't disclose the situation with Freeman. Instead, Freeman found himself signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLB fans create partisan reactions toward Freddie Freeman's home run
The continuing storyline of Freeman's transfer has yet to be addressed by either the player or his former agency properly. For now, Freeman is tagged as representing himself.
Casey Close vehemently denied the allegations made against him, but it didn't save him from the chopping block and ridicule from baseball fans.
MLB fans on Twitter, both on the Dodgers and Braves sides, didn't waste any time jaw-jacking each other.
The Atlanta Braves fans delivered more of an expression of missing Freeman. After all, he was a club legend and built his legacy with the team. Just last fall, as an instrumental part of the team, he gave the Braves a World Series title.
Dodgers fans, on the other hand, gave off more of a boasting attitude toward those who still can't move on from Freeman's transfer to LA. They are persistently exchanging banter with Braves fans that Freeman actually loves Los Angeles.
Some fans were level-headed about the situation and pointed out Freeman's professionalism. Although it's alleged that he wasn't informed about his choices regarding his extension, he maintains a professional attitude toward his approach to the game.
Freddie Freeman is one of MLB's great personalities. He did show his emotions during his return to the club he built his legacy with. But he has continued to show his desire to deliver for the team he is currently playing for, regardless of the circumstances.