Free Agent Pitchers: Top 5 pitchers entering free agency in the off-season

Now that the 2022 World Series has wrapped up, the eyes of the MLB are focused on free agency and where the most prominent names will land. While the number one name on everyone's lips will be Aaron Judge, there is no shortage of other superstars hitting the open market.

Stars such as Jacob deGrom, Trea Turner, and Carlos Correa will all be seeking big-money contracts from teams once the signing period begins this Thursday, November 10. There may be another injection of superstar talent if some opt out of their player options, including Justin Verlander, Carlos Rodon, and Xander Bogaerts.

Here is a deeper look at the top 5 pitchers on the market after Edwin Diaz's extension with the New York Mets.

Top 5 pitchers entering free agency

Jacob deGrom: Despite an injury-riddled past, deGrom will likely be the most coveted pitcher this offseason. He has not seen a dip in his fastball velocity, averaging 99.3 mph. In 64.1 innings pitched in 2022, deGrom finished the season with a 5-4 record with a 3.08 ERA while also recording 102 strikeouts.

Justin Verlander: While Verlander is expected to re-sign with the Houston Astros after helping the team win their first World Series title in five years, he will undoubtedly secure a lucrative deal. If Verlander opts for free agency, it may be an opportune time since he is expected to win his third career Cy Young Award.

Carlos Rodon: Another pitcher with an extensive injury history, Rodon will most likely decline his player option to secure a new deal with long-term security. The 29-year-old is coming off an impressive season where he recorded 237 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.88.

Clayton Kershaw: Kershaw joins a long list of superstar pitchers who have struggled with their health in recent years. Since 2008, Kershaw has been a star for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but we may finally see him in a new uniform. While he only managed 126.1 innings in 2022, he finished with a 12-3 record and a 2.28 ERA.

Chris Bassitt: While Bassitt may not be the sexiest name on the list, he has turned himself into a solid, middle-of-the-rotation arm. He finished the 2022 season with a 15-9 record with a 3.42 ERA. In free agency, he won't fetch the top-tier salary of the players mentioned above but will be a solid asset for any team he ends up with.

Poll : 0 votes