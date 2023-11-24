From dance floor duets to kitchen antics: Unmasking Olivia Dunne's Thanksgiving partner in crime

Olivia Dunne is a proud dog mom and leaves no chance of showing off her female labrador, Baby Roux. The LSU gymnast's pet is her favorite dance partner and best mate in the kitchen, as was seen during her Thanksgiving celebrations.

Dunne, the partner of Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, is currently a major social media star. She has millions of followers on her Instagram and TikTok and makes engaging reels. She is also a renowned gymnast who represented Louisana State University in college.

Like other influencers, Dunne took to Instagram and Snapchat to showcase her Thanksgiving party. In her Snapchat stories, a constant was Roux. A few months back, she had introduced herself to her fans as a proud dog mother. Roux even has an Instagram account of her own.

Recently, Dunne uploaded pictures and videos of herself dancing with and hugging Roux at her apartment. Fans also saw Roux helping Dunne prepare a dish that seemed like the dessert for the elaborate Thanksgiving dinner in the kitchen. Another picture showed the gymnast caressing Roux's cheeks as she tried to sleep.

Dunne's Snapchat stories

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skene's dating history

Olivia Dunne is in a relationship with Paul Skenes, a former collegemate at LSU. Skenes was the first overall selection by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the recent 2023 MLB Draft. This was after the pitcher helped the LSU Tigers to a Men's College World Series Victory.

Despite rumors surrounding the couple throughout the summer, Skenes made it official when giving an interview to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The pair met after the latter's best friend was dating Dunne's TikTok sidekick Elena Arenas.

Skenes is expected to start on the mound for the Pirates next season in his official rookie season with the franchise.

