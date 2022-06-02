“From FedEx to the MLB” - Kansas City Royals pitcher Jose Cuas defies all odds to play in the big leagues

Kansas City Royals pitcher Jose Cuas defied all odds when he made his first appearance in the big leagues yesterday, May 31.

Cuas was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers out of the University of Maryland in 2015 as a shortstop and remained in the minor leagues for four seasons. Then, he stepped away from the game and became a FedEx driver. However, he and his brother threw and practiced every night until Cuas got an offer to play in the Atlantic League in 2021.

Kansas City Royals pitcher is a great success story

Long before he got where he is at now with the Kansas City Royals, Jose Cuas was born in the Dominican Republic. His family moved to Brooklyn, New York, where he completed high school and first got drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2012 MLB draft. He declined and chose to play college baseball at the University of Maryland, where he got drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2015.

From there, Jose Cuas spent four seasons in the minors as a shortstop, bouncing around single A and double A ball. Then, in 2018 he stepped away from the game of baseball altogether to become a FedEx delivery driver.

Cuas' brother is the main reason he even rekindled his intrest in playing again. He said that he and his brother would pitch and throw every night, and this motivated him to restart his professional baseball career as a pitcher.

Then, three years later in 2021, Jose Cuas received an offer from the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League, where he had a 0.00 earned run average through 11 innings. Then in 2022, he received an offer from the Kansas City Royals and made their 40-man roster. After a couple appearances for their triple A affiliate, Cuas recieved the call for the big leagues.

This story is an inspiration for players everywhere not to give up on their dreams. It takes just one person to believe in you, and your dreams can become reality.

