From flying in private chef to island getaway, Tyler Glasnow unveils lavish "9-figure" wedding plans with fiancée Meghan Murphy 

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Tyler Glasnow is set to begin a new chapter of his life later this year when he ties the knot with fiancee Meghan Murphy after the 2025 MLB season ends.Tyler Glasnow met Meghan Murphy in Florida at a game in 2021. Glasnow saw Murphy in the stands for a game while he was rehabbing from an injury and the duo exchanged numbers.They have been together since and got engaged in August last year. Earlier this year, Glasnow said they are planning to get married in November with wedding plans already in motion.MLB sportscaster Chris Rose caught up with Glasnow this week and asked the Dodgers ace about his wedding plans. The former Tampa Bay Rays starter revealed it will be an intimate ceremony on an island and they'll be flying in the guests and the chef.&quot;We're doing a lot of stuff right now,&quot; Glasnow said before correcting himself. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Megan's doing a lot of stuff, yeah, I'm helping when I can, certain things with the food and all that stuff. It's nice to sit down and do it with her, but she's been doing like a really amazing job with it, so, and it's a smaller wedding, it'sonot super crazy.&quot;&quot;You're flying your own Chef to the island?&quot; Rose asked. &quot;Oh, that is some baller sh**. That is a serious nine-figure, that's nice.&quot;Tyler Glasnow reveals wedding plans for wedding with fiancee Meghan MurphyAfter Tyler Glasnow shared that the wedding will be on a private island, Chris Rose asked the Dodgers ace if they were planning wedding gifts for their gifts, Glasnow reponded:&quot;No, I don't think so, it's a small wedding. I don't want to do wedding gifts, I would say no. If you're spending the flight to go there, the way we're doing it.The Dodgers star also said he was paying for their stay at the island just like he does for his friends every offseason for a little get-together.&quot;I usually do one of those every off season,&quot; Glasnow said. &quot;Try to get like a really cool place and get like your friends to come along. You have to do like, buy a travel and it's fun. It's very fun for me and Meghan and my friends from however long I've had friends, so it's cool.&quot;While Tyler Glasnow and his fiancee are planning for their big day in November, the Dodgers ace is also expected to play a crucial role in the NL West team's postseason run in October.