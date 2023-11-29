From heated infinity pool to tiered home theater: A peek inside White Sox wonder Luis Robert's $12,250,000 worth luxurious Florida mansion

In 2022, Chicago White Sox ace Luis Robert Jr. purchased a mansion worth $12.25 million in Florida. Robert Jr. defected from Cuba in 2016, joined the Chicago farm system, made his MLB debut in 2020, and has never looked back since then. His market value has increased considerably over a span of four seasons.

Now, enjoying his time in the States, Luis is fond of buying luxurious items, as is evident by his wide array of earrings and chains during game days. Luis sealed the deal for the mansion last year, and the interiors are breath-taking.

The waterfront mansion is in Weston, Florida, situated on over 1.5 acres by a river in west Broward County. Robert Jr. spent $12.25 million on the seven-bedroom property.

Constructed in 2017, the home boasts over 12,000 square feet, seven bedrooms, and eleven bathrooms, per the listing with Douglas Elliman's Senada Adžem. Situated within the gated enclave of Windmill Ranch Estates, which is horse-friendly, it boasts views of the lake.

Images of Luis Robert Jr.'s Weston, FL, mansion

The inside features a great room with retractable doors, floor-to-ceiling windows, and Turkish Carrara marble flooring. It's a clean, light-filled plan. Along with a main master suite, including a fireplace, a breakfast bar, an expansive dressing room, a soaking tub, and two vanities, there's also a special chef's kitchen.

Images of Luis Robert Jr.'s Weston, FL, mansion

According to what Ms. Adžem previously told Mansion Global, there are also air-conditioned loggias, a basketball court, various outdoor nooks for reading and relaxing, and a custom-made trampoline big enough to need its own irrigation system. There's also a pool with water and fire effects, as well as an indoor-outdoor game room.

Luis Robert Jr. is enjoying time in the big leagues

The 26-year-old hit 38 home runs, 36 doubles and stole 20 bags in his five-win season per fWAR. According to Statcast's Fielding Run Value, Luis Robert Jr. saved the White Sox 12 runs up the middle while playing center field and was a finalist for the Gold Glove award.

Robert Jr. has a lot to fall back on with his outstanding speed, power, and fielding if any of his abilities deteriorate throughout the term of his current contract with the White Sox. The adjustments he made to his offseason regimen last winter appeared to pay off last season, and they might do so going forward.

