"From now on, he is Mr. October" "Such a hall of famer" - Rangers' Corey Seager's historic postseason numbers leave fans amazed

Corey Seager and the rest of the Texas Rangers were too much to handle for the Arizona Diamondbacks, as the former blasted their way to an 11-7 win in Game 4 of the World Series. Seager was extremely influential, driving in a two-run home run to make his "Mr. October" case stronger.

Seager already had plenty of accolades during October baseball. The 29-year-old, in his six seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, notched up some impressive stats. In 2020, he won both the NLCS MVP and the World Series MVP.

When the Texas Rangers signed him to a franchise record $325 million 10-year contract, they were expecting similar performances. Seager seems to have delivered as he homered for the third time in the Fall Classic this year. With his two-run dinger in the top of the second in Game 4, he went to 48 RBIs in 77 games, including 19 home runs in his postseason career.

These stats are almost identical, in fact, one home run better than Oakland Athletics and New York Yankees legend Reggie Jackson, who is considered to be 'Mr. October'. The Hall of Famer was a 5x World Series champion and was twice adjudged the World Series MVP.

Fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice their claims about Seager being termed as 'Mr. October' alongside Jackson.

Corey Seager looking to possibly emulate 'Mr. November'

As the World Series spills on to November, Corey Seager will look to emulate the same success, as the Rangers are now one game away from their first franchise history. Seager grew up idolising Yankees legend Derek Jeter who is considered Mr. November. Jeter got the tag when he hit a clutch walk-off solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks itself in the 2001 World Series.

If Corey Seager is able to emulate the same, he will walk alongside Jeter, Jackson, and the rest in terms of the World Series legends.