"Frustrating because you put together some good at-bats" - Aaron Boone discusses Yankees' inability to break through after tough fight 

In a difficult postgame interview for any manager, Aaron Boone gave his take on the New York Yankees' shutout defeat against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday. The Yankees come into the game on the back of a series win over the Milwaukee Brewers where their misfiring offense seemed to come back to life.

However, they have now been shut down by the Orioles in the first game of the series, and Boone shared his frustration after the loss:

"One of those nights. Frustrating because you put together some good at-bats, but aren't able to break through."

Aaron Boone is a former MLB infielder who played for several teams over his thirteen-year career in the major leagues. He spent the majority of his playing days with the Cincinnati Reds and went on to play for the likes of the Yankees, Washington Nationals and Houston Astros. He was appointed as manager of the New York side in 2018 and led them to the playoffs every year until 2023.

There have been a lot of positive signs for Boone and the Yankees over the first month of the MLB season. However, while Aaron Judge is still struggling to hit top gear, the rest of the offense seems to be running out of fuel as well. Having struggled over the past two weeks, the Yankees lineup looked to have found their form over the last two wins over the Brewers.

However, their bats were quiet once again despite several good at-bats on Monday, leading to Boone's frustration with the result.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone acknowledges Orioles' impressive start to MLB season

As the Baltimore Orioles managed to shut out a New York Yankees offense that was firing on all cylinders over the weekend, Aaron Boone took the chance to acknowledge their form. The Yankees have fallen to second place in the AL East once again and the Orioles are proving that they are not to be trifled with, as Boone said:

“They’re definitely formidable.”

Notably, it marked the fifth time that the New York lineup has been shut out in the first month of the MLB season. While there is no doubt of their abilities, the Yankees bats must show more consistency over the course of the year.

