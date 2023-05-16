Between 2017 and 2020, then-Washington Nationals infielder Anthony Rendon finished in the top 10 in NL MVP voting each season. During that time, he also led the MLB in doubles twice as well as RBIs once.

However, since signing a 7-year, $245 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels in 2019, Anthony Rendon has not been able to recapture that success. Successive injuries have limited the 32-year-old to just 157 games over the past three years.

In 2021, the injury bug bit Rendon, and he was placed on the IL with groin issues. A left hamstring strain foreshadowed an announcement in August of that year that he would have to undergo season-ending surgery.

"Angels announce Anthony Rendon will undergo season-ending surgery to repair hip injury" - B/R Walkoff

Anthony Rendon's 2023 season started out on a sour note. He was suspended for four games in the first week for grabbing the shirt of an Oakland Athletics fan during the Angels' opening day series.

On May 16, Angels beat writer Jeff Fletcher shared that Rendon is continuing to face issues with his groin. The Houston native claimed that he has been feeling pain in that area since the Angels' series against the Milwaukee Brewers, which concluded in late April.

"Anthony Rendon said he’s been feeling the groin discomfort since Milwaukee. “It’s definitely frustrating. I’m angry… I’ve been getting punched a lot lately. It sucks.” Said he’s not sure he’ll be out. Said he doesn’t think it’s too bad." - Jeff Fletcher

Although Rendon is hitting .301/.415/.369 this season, his ability to hit for power has hit the wall since he joined the Los Angeles Angels. Rendon hit more home runs during the 2019 season, his last with the Nats, than he has since.

Under contract with the Halos until 2026, his inability to play poses a significant challenge for the team. Already grappling with the very real prospect of losing superstar Shohei Ohtani in free agency at the end of the season, Rendon's prospective long-term incapacitation is not something the Angels want to have to deal with.

Anthony Rendon may have to hang up his glove sooner rather than later

While Rendon was one of the most prolific hitters in the MLB, his recent stats will undoubtedly scare away any prospective suitors when his contract with the Angels terminates. Coupled with injuries, Rendon may be remembered for representing one of the most tragic falls from grace in modern baseball.

If he cannot find a way to rescue his sputtering career as a viable MLB starter, he might be looking at the door.

