"Funny is an understatement" - Josh Naylor names $45,000,000 star as the most hilarious Diamondbacks player

First baseman Josh Naylor was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks by the Cleveland Guardians this offseason. The Guardians received Slade Cecconi and a competitive balance draft pick in exchange.

Ad

Naylor reported to the Diamondbacks spring training camp earlier last month. There, he met with several personalities, but none stood out more than Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo.

During an interview with MLB Network on Monday, Naylor had nothing but praise for Perdomo, who signed a four-year, $45 million contract extension in the offseason.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When asked who's the funniest Dback player he has come across, Naylor said:

"So far, Geraldo Perdomo. He's awesome. He's very animated, very enthusiastic. I think 'funny' is an understatement. He's just out of this world. He's a great teammate, a great character."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Josh Naylor cherishes his time in Cleveland but as he said, all things come to an end

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians - Source: Imagn

Josh Naylor played five seasons for the Guardians before he was moved. He earned his first All-Star selection and went on to have a career year, slashing .243/.320/.456 with career-highs in home runs (31) and RBI (108) across 152 games played.

Ad

When asked about his new team, Naylor said:

"I'm doing the best I can. I think so, so far. It's been great. The guys have been very welcoming here. I'm very thankful for this opportunity and look forward to the future."

Josh Naylor also leaves behind his brother Bo Naylor in Cleveland. When asked about his thoughts about the change, he said:

Ad

"All good things come to an end, but it was awesome. I'll cherish every moment. His growth was incredible to watch and you know, just the relationships he's able to build, the player he's been able to become, it's been awesome."

Josh Naylor went to the ALCS with the Guardians, where they were taken down by the New York Yankees. He joins the Diamondbacks who lost their first baseman Christian Walker to the Houston Astros in free agency.

The Diamondbacks are just one year removed from a World Series appearance. They stack their pitching rotation well after signing Corbin Burnes this offseason. Naylor & Co. will have their task cut out to help the club make the postseason out of a competitive NL West division including the Dodgers, Giants and Padres.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback