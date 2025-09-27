  • home icon
  'Future ace vs. MVP' - Fans erupt as Roki Sasaki strikes out HR leader Cal Raleigh in electrifying duel

'Future ace vs. MVP' - Fans erupt as Roki Sasaki strikes out HR leader Cal Raleigh in electrifying duel

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 27, 2025 06:17 GMT
Fans erupt as Roki Sasaki strikes out HR leader Cal Raleigh in electrifying duel. Credit: GETTY
Fans erupt as Roki Sasaki strikes out HR leader Cal Raleigh in electrifying duel. Credit: GETTY

LA Dodgers rookie Roki Sasaki has returned from exile, and he seems more focused than ever coming out of the pen. On Friday, Sasaki entered the game in the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners. He faced AL MVP favorite Cal Raleigh in an electrifying duel.

It took Sasaki three "nasty" splitters to strike out the Mariners catcher. The first pitch was in the middle of the zone, but the catcher let it go. Knowing that Raleigh will go for a swing on the next pitch, Sasaki intelligently placed his pitch low and just outside enough to bait the catcher into swinging for strike two. At this point, Sasaki knew he had the number of Raleigh as he threw a dirt ball and the catcher was fooled.

also-read-trending Trending
After seeing this electrifying duel, fans had massive praise for Sasaki. One fan wrote:

"Future Ace vs MVP."
"Congratulations Roki, you are now our new closer," one fan said.
"When can we crown 99?" another wrote in praise of Sasaki.
"We love you Roki Sasaki, so happy you are back," one fan added.
"Rookie closer button ------->" one fan predicts.
Some fans also questioned Cal Raleigh's MVP favorite status.

"Aaron James Judge the real MVP," one fan wrote.
"Meatballs down the middle got him looking, Im crine," one fan wrote.
"Home run or bust ahhhhh mvp," one fan trolled the Mariners catcher.
Fan Reactions
Fan Reactions

Roki Sasaki has been excellent since his return

Before his latest two relief appearances, Roki Sasaki last pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on 9th May, when he threw four innings for five earned runs.

After this, due to a right shoulder impingement, Sasaki was placed on the 15-day injured list. He was later transferred to the 60-day IL. During rehab in Triple-A (Oklahoma City), he posted an ERA of 6.10, and in the process, he also dealt with a minor calf issue during one of the outings.

On Wednesday, the Dodgers activated Sasaki from the 60-day injured list, though not in a starting role. The Dodgers' rookie has been asked to pitch out of the bullpen. His first relief appearance came against the Diamondbacks, where he threw a 1-2-3 inning, generating two strikeouts.

