"Future Mrs. Notty" - Jacob Nottingham throws perfect proposal curve to girlfriend Ciara

MLB catcher Jacob Nottingham has proposed to his girlfriend Ciara in one of the most romantic ways possible. Although Nottingham has not suited up for a game since 2021, the heartwarming display gained considerable attention.

A sixth-round draft pick in 2013, Nottingham is currently a free agent. Although he may or may not have a place to go for the 2024 season, it seems there are currently bigger priorities for the 28-year-old.

On Dec. 1, Nottingham posted a picture of him embracing his fiancee, Ciara Liguori. The beachfront setting was the scene of a marriage proposal that had been accepted by Liguori moments prior.

"Future Mrs. Notty," he wrote in the caption.

Several past teammates congratulated Nottingham on the significant occasion. Chase Carter, a Bahamian model engaged to Cody Bellinger, also gave the couple her best. Although Nottingham and Bellinger were never teammates, they are understood to be friends. Bellinger is one of the top free agents on the market after hitting .307 with the Chicago Cubs this year.

A native of Southern California, Nottingham began his career as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers in 2018. However, the 6-foot-2 catcher could never establish himself in a full-time role with the team.

In the 2021 offseason, Nottingham underwent surgery on his thumb. Upon his return to Milwaukee, he hit two home runs and four RBIs in five games. However, with the return of catchers Omar Narvaez and Manny Pena, Nottingham was designated for assignment in May of that year.

A week later, Jacob Nottingham was claimed off of waivers by the Seattle Mariners. Unfortunately for the wayward catcher, he would struggle once more to establish himself with his new team.

As it was the second time the Mariners had claimed him that year, a new regulation known as the "Nottingham Rule" was enacted. The rule stipulates that a player cannot be claimed by the same club twice until all other teams have had a chance to sign him.

Perhaps a new page has turned for Jacob Nottingham

Nottingham has had a very tough go of it lately. For much of the past 30 months, the catcher has been bouncing around the Minor Leagues.

However, with his nuptials now on the horizon, perhaps Jacob Nottingham can use married life to take his mind off his faltering career.

