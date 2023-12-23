“Future Mrs. Witt!”- Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. and Maggie Black embrace Christmas sprit to drop show-stopping engagement bombshell

For Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., 2023 was full of opportunities. In addition to finishing in the AL MVP conversation, the Colleyville, Texas native has made plans to tie the knot with his fiancee, Maggie Black.

Born to former professional pitcher Bobby Witt, Bobby Jr. showed prowess from an early age. In 2019, he was selected by the Royals with their second overall pick in that year's draft.

Bobby Witt Jr. posted an image of him proposing to Maggie Black on his Instagram account on Friday. The image featured Witt on one knee against a festive backdrop at the Gaylord Texan Hotel in Grapevine, Texas.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Future Mrs. Witt! 💍🥂," Witt wrote in the post's caption.

The Kansas City Royals reposted the photo on their official X account.

"Congratulations to Bobby and Maggie!" the Royals wrote.

Expand Tweet

After a strong rookie season in 2022, Witt followed up his success in 2023. In 158 games, the 6-foot-1 infielder hit .276/.319/.495 with 30 home runs, 96 RBIs and a league-leading 11 triples. On account of the success, Witt finished seventh in AL MVP voting.

Despite the strong success on a personal level, things were not as seamless for Kansas City. Finishing with a record of 56-106, the Royals posted the worst record in the entire MLB, save for the Oakland Athletics.

Still only 23, Bobby Witt is arbitration-eligible until 2025 and will not have the option to become a free agent until 2028. That said, Royals fans are already taken by the young star. Moreover, many of his teammates, past and present, were quick to share remarks of congratulations across social media.

Bobby Witt Jr. represents the future of the Royals organization

In the days of massive contracts dished out to players like Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Witt still represents a star on a budget. For this, fans of the Royals appear to look forward to a future in which the young star leads the team.

Now, with his fiancee Maggie by his side, Bobby Witt is embracing the next stage of his life. In tandem will come a new set of responsibilities with the Royals and the goal of transitioning the team to a winning one. The quest will be difficult, but Royals fans should feel fortunate to have a player like Witt in 2024.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.