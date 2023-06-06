With a record of 12-50, the Oakland Athletics are on track to put up one of the worst regular season records in modern MLB history, perhaps maybe even the worst ever.

In addition to their team failing to get it done by virtually every single offensive and defensive indicator, they are also failing to attract fans. The A's have the worst attendance in the league by far, attracting under 9,000 people to the park per game on average. Additionally, their 45,000 seat stadium in Oakland is falling apart.

As such, the team has been exploring the option of relocating for some time now. Recently, they have zeroed in on Las Vegas, Nevada as the prime option, and anticipate a move to the desert within the next few seasons. However, failure from the Nevada legislature to provide clarity on the issue has left the future of the Oakland Athletics hanging in the balance.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Associated Press @AP A plan to help build a stadium for the Oakland Athletics in Las Vegas is in flux after Nevada lawmakers adjourned their four-month legislative session. apnews.com/article/nevada… A plan to help build a stadium for the Oakland Athletics in Las Vegas is in flux after Nevada lawmakers adjourned their four-month legislative session. apnews.com/article/nevada…

"A plan to help build a stadium for the Oakland Athletics in Las Vegas is in flux after Nevada lawmakers adjourned their four-month legislative session." - AP The Associated Press

The Nevada legislature is currently considering a bill that would allocate $380 million worth of public funds to help with the construction of the new, $1.5 billion facility in downtown Las Vegas. With the deadline of midnight on Monday, June 5 passing, there was still no answer, let alone approval from the GOP-held legislature.

Although Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo (who won his position by the slimmest of margins last November) has called a special legislative session for Tuesday, June 6, there is no guarantee of the bill coming to fruition before the session adjourns for the summer.

FOX5 Las Vegas @FOX5Vegas

bit.ly/3VAMCTK The Oakland Athletics will have their relocation fee waived if they decide to move to Las Vegas, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says. The Oakland Athletics will have their relocation fee waived if they decide to move to Las Vegas, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says.bit.ly/3VAMCTK https://t.co/9dDiSF1qsK

"The Oakland Athletics will have their relocation fee waived if they decide to move to Las Vegas, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says." - FOX 5 Vegas

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has been a strong proponent of the Oakland Athletics' relocation plans. The league's top voice indicated that a final vote on the future of the franchise could take place among the league's owners when they convene in mid-June.

Oakland Athletics' uncertainty adds another layer of pain for the team

With their dismal record, the Oakland A's currently find themselves 18.5 games back of the fourth-placed Seattle Mariners, and 28.5 games back of the Texas Rangers, who lead the AL West.

While things have been regrettable enough, the uncertainty now cast upon their hopes of relocation could be catastrophic. For A's fans, the only thing to do now is hope and pray that the sorry legacy of the team could, one day, change entirely.

Poll : 0 votes