"Gaaaash dang" - Dansby Swanson can't stop gushing as soccer star wife Mallory Swanson steals the spotlight at Wrigley Field ahead of NWSL game

By Sayan Dam
Modified Jun 09, 2024 21:40 GMT
Dansby Swanson can't stop gushing as soccer star wife Mallory Swanson steals the spotlight at Wrigley Field ahead of NWSL game (Image Courtesy: GETTY)

The Chicago Cubs' All-Star shortstop, Dansby Swanson, is the biggest fan of his wife, Mallory Swanson. Mallory became the highest-paid NWSL player following her signing with the Chicago Red Stars, with a nearly $400,000 per year salary that can amount to $2 million over her contract tenure.

On Saturday, she made her 50th appearance for the Red Stars on June 8 and celebrated the moment with the Wrigley Field fans. However, husband Dansby’s gushing over her on Instagram made it more special. He reshared Mallory’s photo of entering the ballpark, which was uploaded by NWSL, on his Instagram story.

“Gaaaaaasssshhh dang,” Dansby Swanson wrote in his story.
Dansby also shared a photo of a fan supporting Mallory at the Cubs’ home arena, along with a snap where the jerseys of the Swanson couple are hanging together, showing that even though Dansby missed attending his wife’s important day in person, he'll always stay close to her.

While Dansby is now at Great American Ball Park playing against the Cincinnati Reds to save themselves from a sweep, Mallory-led Red Stars made history by recording the highest attendance in an NWSL game at Wrigley Field.

“Not the result we wanted but Chicago you showed out. Thank you thank you thank you for the support,” Mallory thanked fans on her Instagram story.
Mallory Swanson received a surprise gift from Husband Dansby

Mallory Swanson made a comeback earlier this month after being sidelined for a year due to a ligament injury. During her 50th game for the Red Stars, her husband Dansby Swanson surprised her with a bouquet in her locker room, next to her kits.

Upon receiving the special gift, Mallory tagged her husband in her Instagram story with teary eyes emoji. Dansby replied:

“Only the best for the best”
Although it would have been perfect if Mallory Swanson had won the game against Bay FC, she only managed to bring the love and memories of 35,038 fans while preparing for the next game against the KC Current.

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
