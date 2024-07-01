Garrett Crochet Trade Rumors: 3 landing spots for White Sox pitcher in breakout year

For White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet, the 2024 season has been excruciatingly frustrating. Despite putting up some very commendable personal numbers, his team remains the worst in MLB. As such, pundits are already considering possible destinations for the team's top pitcher on or before the July 30 trade deadline.

In a league-best 18 starts this season, Garrett Crochet is 6-6 with a 3.03 ERA. Moreover, the 25 year-old's 141 strikeouts are the most in MLB this season. As his team sits 23 games out of a postseason berth, a trade seems to be all but inevitable.

Today, we will be examining the most likely trade destinations for Garrett Crochet if the White Sox want to gain a return on the pending free agent.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 3 Trade Destinations for Garrett Crochet

Trending

3. Minnesota Twins

Although they currently occupy the second AL Wild Card spot, pitching has been an area of concern for manager Rocco Baldelli's Minnesota Twins. The team's 4.09 team ERA is the highest of any team currently in a postseason position, and the team's five-man rotation is comprised exclusively of right-handers. Adding Garrett Crochet would not only add a leftie to the lineup, but one of the league's best as they try and maintain a playoff record.

Expand Tweet

"Garrett Crochet’s final line vs. Seattle: 7.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 13 K 102 pitches - 66 strikes (24 swinging)" - Sox on 35th

2. Kansas City Royals

For the first month of the season, the Kansas City Royals put up a 3.24 ERA, and relied on one of the best starting rotations in baseball. Since then, the club has seen those fortunes slide.

Apart from Seth Lugo, KC's other starters like Brady Singer and Cole Ragans have pitched to ERA numbers over 4.00 since the middle of June. Another team with deep prospect resources, dealing Garrett Crochet to a team that he knows well could be a good call for Sox GM Chris Getz.

1. New York Yankees

After playing to the best record in MLB over the first few months, New York Yankees pitchers have dropped the ball in recent weeks. Over the past fortnight, the team's 6.69 ERA is the worst in MLB.

Expand Tweet

"Garrett Crochet is back in double digits!" - MLB

Although sources have claimed that GM Brian Cashman is not looking to overhaul pitching, the figures on the ground may point to a different story. Over the past two weeks, only Nestor Cortes has pitched to an ERA under 4.00, while starters Luis Gil and Carlos Rodon have ERA numbers of 19.06 and 15.58 in their respective past pair of starts.

Garrett Crochet, who is only making $800,000 this season, could be an excellent ultra-budget option for the Yankees, even as a rental, as they barrell towards October with pitching questions abound.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback