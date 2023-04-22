Garrett Mitchell Shoulder Injury: Latest details and recovery timetable for promising Milwaukee Brewers rookie

Milwaukee Brewers promising rookie Garrett Mitchell suffered a left shoulder sublaxation while sliding into third base against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

An MRI later revealed significant labral damage, which could necessitate surgery and cost him the rest of the season.

Milwaukee Brewers @Brewers OF Garrett Mitchell placed on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder subluxation.



OF Blake Perkins recalled from Triple-A Nashville.

Mitchell was placed on the 10-day injury list, and outfielder Blake Perkins was called up as his replacement.

Mitchell, the No. 20 pick in the 2020 draft, had been a bright spot for the Brewers in the early days of the season, hitting .259/.306/.466 with three home runs and playing strong defense. His debut last year saw him hit .311/.373/.459 with two homers in 28 games.

Who is expected to replace Garrett Mitchell?

Garrett Mitchell will seek a second opinion before undergoing surgery, according to Brewers Manager Craig Counsell. Sal Frelick, the Brewers' best MLB-ready outfield prospect, is also sidelined with a jammed thumb injury in Triple-A, so Perkins was called up instead.

Mitchell's injury adds to the growing list of injured Brewers, including Aaron Ashby, Tyrone Taylor, Luis Urías, Gus Varland and Brandon Woodruff, with Urías and Woodruff out for extended periods. The Brewers have a 1 1/2-game lead in the NL Central three weeks into the season, with a 14-6 record.

Whether Mitchell is out for the rest of the season or a shorter timeline, the Brewers will have to press on without him for the foreseeable future. Mitchell had been in 44 major league contests between his debut last season and the start of this year.

He struck out in 40% of his plate appearances but hit five home runs with a batting line of .286/.341/.462, nine stolen bases and good defensive work in center field. The Brewers will hope for the best possible outcome for the rookie and his recovery timetable.

