“Gary Cohen should be ashamed of himself” – MLB pundits, fans call on Mets announcer to apologize for comments on Matt Shaw at Charlie Kirk’s funeral

Matt Shaw didn't feature in the Chicago Cubs game against the Cincinnati Reds to attend Charlie Kirk's memorial at Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday. The Cubs lost that game 1-0, a defeat that could have impacted their playoff seeding. Kirk was shot at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.On Tuesday, when the Cubs opened a three-game series against the Mets, Shaw returned to the lineup, but his absence on Sunday was criticized by Mets commentator Gary Cohen. In the fourth inning of the game, when Shaw was at the plate, the Mets announcer said:&quot;I don't want to talk about any of the politics of it, but the thought of leaving your team in the middle of a race for any reason other than a family emergency, really strikes me as weird.&quot;The comments didn't sit well with MLB pundit Jon Root, who asked for an apology from Cohen for the &quot;insensitive comment.&quot; The fan also revealed that Kirk's wife, Erika, personally asked Shaw to be present at the memorial as he was her husband's friend.&quot;He was Charlie’s friend, who was asked personally by Erika Kirk to be there. Cohen should be ashamed of himself,&quot; the fan said. &quot;What’s “weird” is trying to shame Shaw for caring more about honoring his friend, and fellow Christ follower, that was brutally assassinated than playing in a game. I hope he apologizes for these insensitive comments.&quot;Another fan pointed to a personal incident of Cohen, where he missed his duties as an announcer to say goodbye to his dog.&quot;Rich coming from a person missing work for his dog's passing...weird,&quot; another fan wrote.One fan gave Cohen the benefit of the doubt:&quot;I’m going to give Gary the benefit of the doubt that he was unaware that CK was a huge Cubs fans, that he and Shaw were personal friends, and that Erika asked Shaw directly to attend. Because if he was aware of those facts, I have some of my own thoughts for Gary that he might strike him as… weird.&quot;Sean🌵Cohan @CohanAZLINK@JonnyRoot_ I’m going to give Gary the benefit of the doubt that he was unaware that CK was a huge Cubs fans, that he and Shaw were personal friends, and that Erika asked Shaw directly to attend. Because if he was aware of those facts, I have some of my own thoughts for Gary that he might&quot;It was bereavement leave - its in the MLBPA contract with the league. Its not weird and completely normal. Guess he did bring the politics into it,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;&gt;Cohen should be ashamed of himself,&quot; one fan added. &quot;People with the last name Cohen aren’t capable of shame the way we are. He’s going to pursue legal action through the ADL at everyone posting about him.&quot;&quot;Honestly, all I feel is pity for Gary Cohen and Todd Zeile,&quot; another fan posted. &quot;If you can't figure out why it was more important for Shaw to honor his friend than to play in a baseball game, you need to take a hard look at your own heart and figure out what you’ve lost inside.&quot;Matt Shaw took approval of leave from Cubs before attending Charlie Kirk's memorialMatt Shaw did everything right before he went to Arizona to be with Charlie Kirk's family. The Cubs granted Shaw permission to attend the memorial. Manager Craig Counsell confirmed Shaw's absence was due to attending &quot;the funeral of a friend.&quot;After he returned to the team before their series against the Mets, Shaw explained his decision was aligned with values and faith. He said the experience was &quot;what was meant to be&quot; and that he was &quot;not concerned at all&quot; about any backlash.‘‘My connection with Charlie was through our [Christian] faith,’’ Shaw said. ‘‘And that’s something that drives me every day, the reason why I’m able to do what I do every day, and that’s something I’m extremely thankful for.&quot;I know without my faith and without the many blessings I’ve been given in my life that I wouldn’t be here, be able to talk to you guys, able to help this team eventually go and win championships. That’s something I feel really, really blessed about, so whatever backlash comes is OK.’’Charlie Kirk and Matt Shaw became friends because of their shared faith in Christ. The two often text each other after games and Shaw admitted that Kirk was a fan of the Cubs.