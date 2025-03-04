Gavin Lux reacts to Will Smith's Dodgers' Spring Training recap

Gavin Lux is no longer a Dodger, but he makes sure to connect with his former teammates through social media.

On Monday, LA Dodgers catcher Will Smith dropped a photo montage from his spring training preparations. The images included him practicing at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona. He was joined by his wife, Cara, and their two daughters, Charlotte and Layton. In one of the snaps, Charlotte can be seen throwing a baseball to her dad.

However, it wasn’t long before Lux jumped into the conversation, dropping just a single peach emoji "(🍑)" in the comments.

While the exact meaning behind Lux’s emoji remains a mystery, fans immediately took notice. Some speculated it was an inside joke between the teammates, while others humorously debated whether Lux was hinting at a preference for the Grapefruit League (Florida's spring training counterpart).

One fan jokingly replied:

"Ain’t no way bruh."

Another added:

"Players may leave, but the zest never does 🤘🏼."

Will Smith's Instagram post

Earlier this offseason, the Dodgers traded Gavin Lux to the Cincinnati Reds for Mike Sirota and a competitive balance pick in the 2025 MLB draft.

Will Smith's wife Cara reacts to Gavin Lux's fiancee Molly's emotional post

After the above-mentioned trade went public, Gavin Lux's fiancee, Molly, took to social media to bid farewell to LA, the place where the infielder played since 2019.

The post included photos of Molly at Dodger Stadium alongside some of her fellow Dodgers wives and girlfriends, including Will Smith's wife, Cara.

"Thank you LA for being our home away from home💙 Forever thankful for the endless laughs & incredible memories made with friends that became family," Molly wrote in the caption.

Several of her friends, including Cara, reacted to the post.

"LOVE YOU!!! 😭🤍" Cara wrote.

"They’re so lucky to have you 😭😭🥹 I’ll miss you like crazy," Bobby Miller's partner Natalie reacted.

"Grateful to know you & Gav ♥️♥️ will be cheering you on from afar!" Tommy Edman's wife Kristen wrote.

"Ugly crying," Alex Vesia's partner Kayla wrote.

Comments section

In her post, Molly also wrote about the couple's upcoming destination, Cincinnati.

"So excited for our new chapter in Cincinnati! @reds, you have a whole new fan club coming your way from Wisconsin😉❤️" she added.

While Will Smith's Dodgers are best placed to repeat as champions, Gavin Lux's Reds will hunt for a playoff spot in 2025.

