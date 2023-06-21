Aaron Judge's absence from the New York Yankees lineup has been strange. There has been no definite return date attached to him as the injury he sustained seems to be unique in nature.

However after days without any proper communication, Yankees GM Brian Cashman finally talked about the situation.

Aaron Judge has been sidelined since spraining his toe while making a play in right field during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Despite not initially showing signs of discomfort, he later had to undergo scans, which revealed the injury.

The Yankees captain received two PRP injections, one on June 6th and another on June 15th, for another ligament. There was no real breakthrough because of the anomaly of the toe contusion. GM Brian Cashman finally gave a statement before their game against the Seattle Mariners.

New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox - Game Two

He said that the management cannot be reckless in handling a player of Aaron Judge's stature even though he is ready to go out to pitch and perform immediately:

“We need to be really careful with this because he’s a real devoted athlete,” Cashman said. “He wants to be out there fighting for his team, fighting for our fans.

"That’s where missteps can take place. You’ve got to protect the player from themselves. He wants to get out there as soon as he practically can, but he’s got to be smart and we have to be smart."

New York Post Sports @nypostsports Ahead of tonight's game, Yankees GM Brian Cashman addressed the media:



- Yankees offensive struggles

- Aaron Judge's recovery

- Not adding to the lineup in the offseason

- Anthony Volpe's development

- Plan if Judge is out longer than expected Ahead of tonight's game, Yankees GM Brian Cashman addressed the media:- Yankees offensive struggles- Aaron Judge's recovery- Not adding to the lineup in the offseason- Anthony Volpe's development- Plan if Judge is out longer than expected https://t.co/sEgVYZ11cu

New York Yankees puzzle looks to be missing the Aaron Judge piece

The impact of Aaron Judge's absence from the Bombers' batting lineup is well known to everyone. In the 12 games without their captain, New York has lost eight. Furthermore, the offense has failed to outshine its opponents.

This is Judge's second stint on the Injury List (IL) this season, having previously missed games due to a thigh sprain he faced after a game in Minnesota last month. Till his injury, Judge recorded 19 home runs, 40 RBIs and was batting .284.

