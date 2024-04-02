Genesis Cabrera Suspension: Blue Jays pitcher appeals three-game suspension down after Rays incident

Genesis Cabrera was initially suspended three games for a recent incident, but his appeal was successful in bringing it down to just two. Those games will be served beginning tonight, so the pitcher will not be available for the Toronto Blue Jays for the next couple of days.

Expand Tweet

Ben Nicholson-Smith, a Blue Jays reporter, reported the appeal's success on X, formerly known as Twitter:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"After appealing his three-game suspension, Genesis Cabrera will sit for just two games starting tonight per Blue Jays."

Genesis Cabrera shoved a Tampa Bay Rays player Jose Caballero, in what turned into a benches-clearing incident recently. He was one of the only players disciplined after the incident.

Now, he'll stay on the bench for two games and will be back for a weekend series against the New York Yankees, the first time his team will face their division rivals. Cabrera also received an undisclosed fine for his actions on the field.

Why was Genesis Cabrera suspended?

Genesis Cabrera was backing up third base on a tag out when Caballero slid in and got up. The two lightly bumped into each other and began talking back and forth before Cabrera shoved the Rays player.

Benches cleared after the Genesis Cabrera shove

Both players had to be separated and several other members of both teams poured out of the dugout, but the incident didn't continue any further from that initial argument.

Jays pitching coach Pete Walker said this prior to the league revealing his pitcher's discipline via Sportsnet:

“Just a little bit of a mini-altercation between the two, just kind of ran into each other. I don't think it's that big of a deal. Obviously, we don't want to see that stuff on the field. But emotions, two guys that kind of came into very close proximity to each other and that's pretty much it. Just wait to see what happens.”

Given Cabrera's inciting role in the incident, he was primarily punished and served with a three-game ban that resulted in a rare successful appeal.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.