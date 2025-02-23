Geno Auriemma on key takeaways from UConn's win vs Butler: "When we don't feel it, we're just not a very good basketball team sometimes"

It was a sold-out crowd in Hinkle Fieldhouse, where the No. 5 UConn Huskies registered an impressive 86-47 victory against Butler in Indianapolis, Indiana. On Saturday, the Huskies recorded their fifth straight victory as they continue to build momentum for a trip to the Final Four and beyond.

After the game, UConn coach Geno Auriemma shared his thoughts on his team's performance during an interview with SNY's Chelsea Sherrod.

"Well, I think the biggest thing is, you know, when we're all connected and playing great defense, our offense just kind of flows," Auriemma said. "We moved the ball, which we did."

However, Auriemma lamented the team's third quarter performance. The Huskies gave away 25 points, while only scoring 22.

"Then my other takeaway is that in the third quarter, when we don’t feel like it, we're just not a very good basketball team sometimes. So that's something that I wasn’t too thrilled about," Auriemma said.

The Huskies did hold Butler to single-digit points in each of the other quarters while sharing the ball effectively on offense.

"But all in all, I thought we got a lot of people involved," Auriemma added. "We had a lot of people scoring, and we experimented with a lot of different lineups. So we got a win, and now we get a chance to rest for a little bit. We don’t play again for a week. So all in all, it was a good trip."

Paige Bueckers leads Huskies to a 86-47 win over Butler

The projected No. 1 pick in the WNBA, Paige Bueckers, has struggled with her shooting recently. However, she had a bounce back performance in this game.

She led her team with 23 points, 10 assists, two rebounds and three steals while shooting 10-16 from the field and 2-5 from the 3-point line.

Bueckers was well supported by Sarah Strong, who recorded 16 points along with nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. Kaitlyn Chenn and Azzi Fudd both scored 10 points each in the win as well.

Meanwhile, for Butler, Lily Zeinstra played 32 minutes and scored 13 points, the same number as Kilyn McGuff.

It was the Huskies' defensive strategy that limited Butler to just 32.7% shooting, including 37.5% from beyond the arc. Additionally, the Huskies dominated the rebound game, grabbing 33 rebounds compared to Butler's 26.

With a 26-3 overall record and a perfect 16-0 in the Big East, the Huskies will next face No. 23 Creighton on Thursday.

