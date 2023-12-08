George Brett Documentary: Where to watch the story of Royals icon

The MLB Network has honored Kansas City Royals legend George Brett with a new documentary called "Brett", which was released on Dec. 7. MLB Network Presents is a series of documentaries started in 2015 that features several of the game's greatest players and the latest release follows Brett's playing days and his relationship with his father. The documentary will be aired worldwide on MLB Network on Dec. 7, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

George Brett is a former MLB third baseman who spent his entire playing career with the Kansas City Royals, spanning a total of 21 years. He was originally a shortstop in his minor league days but was moved to third base ahead of his major league promotion in 1973. During his career, he led the Royals to a World Series title once, made 13 All-Star appearances, won the AL MVP, three Silver Slugger awards and remains the only player to win three batting champion awards over three different decades. After his retirement in 1993, the Royals retired Brett's number 5 jersey and the legend was inducted to the MLB Hall of Fame in 1999.

The MLB Network documentary on George Brett will feature raw and unfiltered footage of the Royals icon as he talks about the motivation behind his legendary career. It follows all the landmark moments of his career and also explores his strained relationship with his father. The documentary was released on Thursday and can be watched on the MLB Network on any platform that offers the channel.

George Brett's documentary reveals how a complicated father-son relationship gave rise to a Hall of Fame career

While the new MLB Network documentary on Kansas City Royals legend Geroge Brett takes us through one of the most memorable and unbelievable careers seen in MLB history, it also explores a personal side. Brett admitted in his playing days that no matter what he achieved, it was not enough for his father, Jack Brett. As a result, many reporters and analysts have claimed that it was the fractious relationship with his father that fuelled the World Series champion's insatiable desire to win.

