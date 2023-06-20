George Frazier Death: Former MLB pitcher and Rockies broadcaster passes away at 68

Former Major League Baseball pitcher and renowned Colorado Rockies color analyst George Frazier passed away on Monday at the age of 68.

Although the exact cause of his death has not been known yet, it is reported that he passed away after battling a recent undisclosed illness.

Throughout his time with the Rockies, Frazier had the privilege of witnessing and being a part of some of the most memorable moments in the franchise's history. Notably, he was there for the remarkable 2007 "Rocktober" team that advanced to the World Series.

Additionally, he had the opportunity to witness seven out of the 10 years of Larry Walker's Hall of Fame career with the Rockies, as well as the initial five years of Charlie Blackmon's impressive journey.

The Colorado Rockies published the news of the former pitcher's death on Twitter:

"We are deeply saddened at the passing of former Rockies color analyst, George Frazier. A retired MLB pitcher, George was a mainstay and the voice behind many classic calls on Rockies broadcasts from 1998-2015. For a generation of Rockies fans, George Frazier was synonymous with Rockies baseball. Our thoughts are with George’s wife, Kay, and his four kids, Matt, Brian, Parker and Georgia, during this time." - Colorado Rockies wrote in the post.

George Frazier's MLB journey

Color Analyst George Frazier (Source: Twitter)

After completing his education at Hillcrest in 1972, Frazier went on to pursue a career in baseball. He was selected in the ninth round of the 1976 MLB Draft from Oklahoma, marking the beginning of his professional journey.

Having played for multiple teams including the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians, Chicago Cubs, and Minnesota Twins, he enjoyed a decade-long stint in Major League Baseball.

From 1978 to 1987, he primarily served as a reliever, accumulating a career record of 35-43 with a 4.20 ERA. Throughout his time in the league, he appeared in a total of 415 games.

In 1981, he had the opportunity to compete in the World Series as a member of the Yankees, and he achieved MLB glory by winning a championship ring with the Twins in 1987.

From 1998 to 2015, Frazier established himself as a reliable figure in Rockies broadcasts, lending his distinctive voice to notable play-by-play commentary and other announcing responsibilities.

