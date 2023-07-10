George Lombard Jr. Draft Profile: Height, weight, age and stats for Yankees first-round selection

George Lombard Jr., a highly touted prospect, has been selected by the New York Yankees in the first round, 26th overall, of the 2023 MLB Draft. The shortstop from Pinecrest, Florida, is the son of former Atlanta Braves outfielder and current Detroit Tigers bench coach, George Lombard. Lombard Jr. has shown great potential as an above-average hitter with impressive power.

Paul @BabbleBronx



#MLBDraft

Yankees select George Lombard Jr. with the 26th pick in the MLB Draft Yankees select George Lombard Jr. with the 26th pick in the MLB Draft #MLBDraft https://t.co/6ypuyh1Go6

Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 190 pounds, George Lombard Jr. possesses a strong and athletic build with plenty of room for projection. As a shortstop, he showcases a hyper-quick release and smooth hands, along with good lateral agility and arm strength. While he has the ability to stick at shortstop, his size suggests a potential move to third base in the future.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How does George Lombard Jr.’s offense look like?

Offensively, George Lombard Jr. displays a straight and a loose extended swing from the right side. His bat speed is considered plus, and he consistently finishes his swing uphill through contact.

With strong hands and barrel accuracy, he generates power and is expected to develop even more as he matures physically. Despite his size, George Lombard Jr. maintains a low-tension swing and has shown excellent performance throughout the summer, including an impressive 101 mph exit velocity on a double in-game.

As George Lombard Jr. embarks on his professional journey with the New York Yankees, he brings a promising combination of offensive prowess and defensive ability. Yankees fans and scouts alike will be eagerly watching his development as he progresses through the minor league system and takes steps toward his dream of playing in the major leagues.

MORE ON THE NEW YORK YANKEES:

Poll : 0 votes