  "George Springer was more deserving"; "Adorable girl dad stuff" - Fans divided as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shares priceless ALCS MVP moment with daughter

"George Springer was more deserving"; "Adorable girl dad stuff" - Fans divided as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shares priceless ALCS MVP moment with daughter

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 22, 2025 06:33 GMT
American League Championship Series - Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Seven - Source: Getty
Fans divided as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shares priceless ALCS MVP moment with daughter - Source: Getty

The Toronto Blue Jays will play their first World Series in more than three decades after edging past the Seattle Mariners in a hard-fought American League Championship Series.

All-Star infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who has been the best hitters in the postseason this year, was named the ALCS MVP following the AL Pennant-clinching win on Monday.

Guerrero Jr. handed his trophy to his daughter as they posed together during the post-game press conference.

Fans reacted to the Blue Jays star's heartfelt moment with his daughter with few raising questions about his teammate George Springer being the ideal candidate for the award after his series-deciding three-run home run in Game 7.

"Um…holy sh** this is adorable girl dad stuff!"
"Springer was more deserving."
"He is a good man to share this moment with his daughter. When I think I couldn't love him more, he proves me wrong."
"Vladdy was never clutch when he was needed, his production numbers came mostly when the game was already decided for the most part, without George, Ernie and Addison Mariners win the series 4-1."
"So cute! That's awesome man! She'll never forget that. Good stuff, Vladdy!"
Guerrero Jr. was named the ALCS MVP after Guerrero hitting .385/.484/.846 with 10 hits and three homers in seven games. Meanwhile, Springer hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning on Monday to turn around a 3-1 deficit into a 4-3 win.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s father celebrates Blue Jays star's success with heartfelt post

The Blue Jays star's father, Vladimir Guerrero, who represented the Montreal Expos (now-defunct) to start his MLB career, reflected on his son's achievement in an Instagram post.

"I've seen every sacrifice, every workout, every tear. Watching him become the ALCS MVP is the reward for all of it. You're great, son!" Guerrero captioned the post with a heart emoji.

While the former AL MVP failed in his World Series quest during his illustrious career, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a chance of eclipsing his father by winning his first World Series.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
