"George Springer was more deserving"; "Adorable girl dad stuff" - Fans divided as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shares priceless ALCS MVP moment with daughter

The Toronto Blue Jays will play their first World Series in more than three decades after edging past the Seattle Mariners in a hard-fought American League Championship Series.All-Star infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who has been the best hitters in the postseason this year, was named the ALCS MVP following the AL Pennant-clinching win on Monday.Guerrero Jr. handed his trophy to his daughter as they posed together during the post-game press conference.Fans reacted to the Blue Jays star's heartfelt moment with his daughter with few raising questions about his teammate George Springer being the ideal candidate for the award after his series-deciding three-run home run in Game 7."Um…holy sh** this is adorable girl dad stuff!"tnicole @tbear20111"Um…holy sh** this is adorable girl dad stuff!""Springer was more deserving."Sherrie Fawcett @SherrieFawcettSpringer was more deserving"He is a good man to share this moment with his daughter. When I think I couldn't love him more, he proves me wrong."Dianne P @dianneofglennHe is a good man to share this moment with his daughter. When I think I couldn't love him more, he proves me wrong."Vladdy was never clutch when he was needed, his production numbers came mostly when the game was already decided for the most part, without George, Ernie and Addison Mariners win the series 4-1."Derek Campbell @DerekCa67093891Vladdy was never clutch when he was needed, his production numbers came mostly when the game was already decided for the most part, without George, Ernie and Addison Mariners win the series 4-1"So cute! That's awesome man! She'll never forget that. Good stuff, Vladdy!"BougalooDrooo @Iceman21BSo cute! That's awesome man! She'll never forget that. Good stuff, Vladdy!Guerrero Jr. was named the ALCS MVP after Guerrero hitting .385/.484/.846 with 10 hits and three homers in seven games. Meanwhile, Springer hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning on Monday to turn around a 3-1 deficit into a 4-3 win.Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s father celebrates Blue Jays star's success with heartfelt postThe Blue Jays star's father, Vladimir Guerrero, who represented the Montreal Expos (now-defunct) to start his MLB career, reflected on his son's achievement in an Instagram post."I've seen every sacrifice, every workout, every tear. Watching him become the ALCS MVP is the reward for all of it. You're great, son!" Guerrero captioned the post with a heart emoji. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile the former AL MVP failed in his World Series quest during his illustrious career, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a chance of eclipsing his father by winning his first World Series.