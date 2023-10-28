Former US President George W. Bush pitched the ceremonial first pitch to start the proceedings ahead of the World Series showdown between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at the Globe Life Field.

His ceremonial pitch bounced off in front of the plate and was caught by former Rangers catcher Iván “Pudge” Rodriguez.

Moreover, Bush was spotted wearing the Rangers jersey, showcasing his support for the home team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Before the first pitch, Bush recalled former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, now a TV analyst, advising him in 2001 that he had to throw from the mound and couldn't bounce the pitch or he would be booed.

While recalling his ceremonial pitch in 2001 in New York, he said:

"I'm loosening up and here comes the Yankees captain[Derek Jeter], and he said, 'Hey Prez, what you doing,' and I said from the mound, 'What do you think,' and then as you left you said, 'Don't bounce it or they'll boo you."'

"Well, this is Texas," Jeter replied. "You bounce it, they won’t boo you."

Expand Tweet

This is Arizona's first World Series appearance since their 2001 glory year when they beat the New York Yankees in the World Series.

Derek Jeter who was part of the Yankee roster that year rekindled some memories with George W. Bush.

George W. Bush predicts World Series winner

During the same interview with Yankee legend, George W. Bush had Texas prevailing over Arizona in six games in the ongoing best-of-seven World Series.

When asked about how he's feeling and the Rangers' chances in the World Series, he said:

"I'm fired up, as always. We got a good team, Arizona's good. Think we're gonna prevail in six games but we'll see."

George W. Bush is an avid Rangers follower and even served as a managing partner for the Texas Rangers from 1989-94. He threw a ceremonial pitch in New York after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Meanwhile, Derek Jeter spent his entire 20-year MLB career with the New York Yankees. He retired in Sept. 2014, putting a close to his Hall of Fame career.

He was a 14× All-Star (1998–2002, 2004, 2006–2012, 2014), 5× World Series champion (1996, 1998–2000, 2009) and World Series MVP (2000).