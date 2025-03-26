Georgia Tech HC flexes sunglasses he will use at season opener against Deion Sanders & Colorado

No one can relate more to flexing sunglasses in college football than Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders. However, when he faces Georgia Tech for the 2025 season opener, he will use another pair of flexing sunglass.

Ad

Yellowjackets coach Brent Key was asked on Wednesday if he will have something to cover his eyes like Deion does. Key, amused by the question, went on to flex his collection a little.

"I have one pair of nice sunglasses," Key said. "Okay, and I realized about a month ago that I've had that one pair for 12 years, and I probably needed to buy a new one because they were all crooked on my head. They were like, 'You can wear them with something nice, I guess,' but then I've got about 10 pairs of Costas."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

In 2025, Key will enter his fourth season with the Yellowjackets. Key has led Georgia Tech to similar records (7-6) in the last two seasons. The only difference is that he led the Yellowjackets to a win in the 2023 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl against the UCF Knights. Last season, the Yellowjackets lost the 2024 Birmingham Bowl against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Meanwhile, Deion Sanders turned around the Buffaloes from a 1-11 season in 2022 to 4-8 in 2023 and 9-4 in 2024. The Buffs played their first bowl game since 2020 but lost to the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl.

Ad

Which top players are Deion Sanders' Colorado and Brent Key's Georgia Tech losing due to the 2025 NFL Draft?

Deion Sanders and Brent Key will have their task cut out ahead of the 2025 season. It will be to replace the players they lost to the 2025 NFL draft.

Some of the top players leaving Colorado for the 2025 NFL draft are as follows:

Ad

Travis Hunter (CB/WR): Travis Hunter is set to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Shedeur Sanders (QB): Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, is projected to be a late first-round or early second-round pick. LaJohntay Wester (WR): Wester projects as a potential mid-to-late round pick. Shilo Sanders (S): Shilo, a hard-hitting safety, isn't as high on the draft board as his brother, making him a potential late-round selection. Jimmy Horn Jr. (WR): Horn maintains a draft rating of 74.0, making him a likely late-round pick.

Ad

Some of the top players leaving Georgia Tech for the 2025 NFL draft are as follows:

Zeek Biggers (DT): Zeek Biggers has been a force in the interior defensive line for Georgia Tech. He's a solid mid-round prospect in the upcoming draft. Jackson Hawes (TE): Hawes has a draft rating of 77.0 and is projected to be a mid-to-late round pick. Dominick Blaylock (WR): Blaylock is projected to be a late-round pick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place