Gerrit Cole, Cody Bellinger, and Giancarlo Stanton try their hands at writing Yankees in cursive

The New York Yankees are gearing up for the 2025 season with the players reporting to Spring Training camp at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.

The players took part in several workout sessions, including the early workouts for pitchers and catchers, followed by full-squad workouts. While the players are now taking part in the team's Spring Training games to prepare for the upcoming season, they were also involved in a fun activity outside of baseball.

In a video posted by the Yankees' X (formerly Twitter) handle, the players tried their hand at writing cursive at the training complex. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, new arrival Cody Bellinger and veteran All-Star slugger Giancarlo Stanton took part in the exercise, along with several other Yankees stars.

While Cole and Stanton aced the activity, Bellinger seemingly struggled with the cursive writing and expressed his disappointment.

"I can't even do it. I'm ashamed, I'm actually ashamed," Bellinger said in the clip shared on X.

The Yankees had a shutout 7-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday and Bellinger featured in the game, driving in a run over a hit in his three plate appearances.

Gerrit Cole set for strong start in 2025 unlike Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees ace and one-time Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole had a tough 2024 as his start to the season was delayed due to an elbow injury he sustained during Spring Training.

However, Cole will make his Spring Training debut this year against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. While Cole is expected to get back to his best with Spring Training games under his belt, he will be helped by the arrival of Max Fried in the offseason. The veteran duo is expected to lead the Yankees rotation in 2025.

Things aren't as rosy for Cole's veteran teammate Giancarlo Stanton. Last year's ALCS MVP is not a part of the Spring Training games as he is suffering from tennis elbow in both arms after reporting for workouts earlier this month.

“Hopefully we see him soon," Boone said. "If he wants to address anything, he can. But there’s really nothing more to answer right now.”

Yankees manager is unsure when the All-Star slugger will return but with the nature of his injury, which troubled him last season too, the team is unlikely to rush back the former MVP into action. Stanton could very likely miss several weeks of action at the start of the season.

