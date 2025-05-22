Gerrit Cole, Cody Bellinger keeps it casual at Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s star-studded fashion show in NYC

New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. hosted a fashion show organized by his Jazz Chisholm Foundation in New York City. The foundation aims to provide opportunities to young players and their families, and its latest event on Monday night continued this legacy.

According to MLB, proceeds from the event will help support programs for children in the Bronx, the Bahamas, and Florida. Chisholm Jr.’s fellow big-league stars, including teammates Cody Bellinger, J.C. Escarra, and Gerrit Cole, also showed their support.

Sharing glimpses from the event, the Jazz Chisholm Foundation wrote on social media:

“Thank you to everyone who joined and supported the event last night at the Jazz Chisholm Foundation Tunnel Fits and Kicks Fashion Show! 💙🔥👟 Shoutout to @djfirstchoice, @theivyrivera and the @power1051 family. Your energy made the night unforgettable! More to share from the night, runway and black carpet soon 📸”

The images featured Jazz Chisholm Jr. hosting the Jazz Chisholm Foundation Tunnel Fits and Kicks Fashion Show while donning a white shirt and black tie. One image also showed him posing alongside his fellow teammates.

Chisholm Jr. was seen wearing a stylish shirt with a bold graphic print, layered over a white T-shirt, accessorized with glasses and a chain. Next to him stood pitcher Gerrit Cole, dressed in a light gray jacket over a white shirt, looking relaxed.

Beside Cole was outfielder Cody Bellinger, sporting a light-colored shirt and white pants. On the far left was J.C. Escarra, wearing a gray short-sleeved button-up shirt and flashing a peace sign with a smile.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. opens up about his latest event supporting young kids

Discussing his foundation’s latest event, Jazz Chisholm Jr. reflected on his childhood and the impact that MLB players had on him when they donated equipment to Little Leaguers.

“I love doing it. It’s my favorite thing to give back to the kids,” Chisholm said (via MLB). “I got some stuff from the big leaguers, and I always remembered how I felt every time I received a bat and batting gloves.”

“At 12 years old, my Little League team went to Florida for the Little League World Series regionals and Hanley Ramirez gave our entire team two batting gloves. We still have them to this day. I always remember that memorabilia stuff. I received a bat from Derek Jeter that [Richardson] brought home.”

Chisholm Jr. had a solid start to the 2025 season but has been sidelined since April 29 after suffering a high-grade strain of his right oblique.

