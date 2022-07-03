“Gerrit Cole is definitely not a three hundred million dollar pitcher” - New York Yankees fans furious after Gerrit Cole allows back-to-back homers in the second inning against the Guardians 

Gerrit Cole allowed back-to-back home runs in the second inning of today's game between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. Heading into today's game, Cole owned a 2.99 earned-run average and had recorded a whopping 111 strikeouts on the season.

It wasn't enough to keep Yankees fans from criticizing the highly-paid starting pitcher. Cole is currently in the middle of a massive nine-year deal worth $324 million. He'll be with the Yankees a long time and, at the time of signing, was expected to be their ace.

Cole is still ace material, but he hasn't been New York's best starter this season. That honor goes to an unlikely candidate named Nestor Cortes. Over 79 innings this season, Cortes holds a 2.51 ERA with a 0.987 WHIP. He holds the only sub-one WHIP on the team.

Cole is still having a good season, though. His ERA is lower than his total last season, which was 3.23. His strikeouts per nine innings rate is just slightly down at 11.4. However, his hits per nine innings rate is down from 7.5 in 2021 to 6.7 this season.

Cole got off to a rough start in today's game, and New York Yankees fans were all over him for it.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Josh Naylor and Franmil Reyes go back-to-back off Gerrit Cole! Josh Naylor and Franmil Reyes go back-to-back off Gerrit Cole! https://t.co/batH09doq2

First, Josh Naylor took him deep to center field, and then Franmil Reyes went opposite to right field.

George @FeggoulisGeorge Gerrit Cole is definitely not a three hundred million dollar pitcher. Not even close. Gerrit Cole is definitely not a three hundred million dollar pitcher. Not even close.

With all that money he's making, Yankees fans expect a little more from Cole.

New York Yankees fans troll Gerrit Cole after he allows back-to-back home runs

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole had recorded 111 strikeouts heading into today's game.

Franmil Reyes had the advantage of a 3-0 count on his hit. Cole had to keep the ball in the strike zone and Reyes made him pay.

Joseph D @JosephDitommas3 @TalkinBaseball_ That’s why I never understood taking 3-0. Cole grooved one right down the middle for Reyes. @TalkinBaseball_ That’s why I never understood taking 3-0. Cole grooved one right down the middle for Reyes.

They weren't just home runs; they were deep, hard-hit home runs.

The Yankees are still, by far, the best team in the league. A couple of homers isn't hurting them much.

Naylor's home run traveled 415 feet with an exit velocity of 108.6 MPH. He's got serious power.

It's true that Yankees fans are particularly hard on their supposed ace. It's because of all that money they're paying him.

GleyMahieuRBW @LiveTweetYanks 𝕤𝕡𝕪𝕕𝕖𝕣 (56-21) @holmesiselite the fact that yankee fans are mad at cole for giving up ONE (1) RUN is astonishing the fact that yankee fans are mad at cole for giving up ONE (1) RUN is astonishing Every pitcher in baseball is allowed to give up 1-2 runs except Gerrit Cole. This fan base mind boggles me twitter.com/holmesiselite/… Every pitcher in baseball is allowed to give up 1-2 runs except Gerrit Cole. This fan base mind boggles me twitter.com/holmesiselite/…

The solo home runs kept his ERA in check, at least.

Jake @JakeRepNY Gerrit Cole and solo homers are a match made in heaven Gerrit Cole and solo homers are a match made in heaven

The Yankees and Guardians will play game two of their doubleheader this afternoon at 6:00 p.m EDT.

