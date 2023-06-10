Aaron Judge's absence is definitely harming the New York Yankees as they have slipped to a 2-3 record during his stint on the Injury List. The Yanks lost 3-2 on a bad day for the batting lineup against the Boston Red Sox, which was the first meeting of the season between the rivals.

During a weekend game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Judge sprained his toe.

In the game against the Red Sox, Gerrit Cole's strong performance went to waste. In six innings he only gave up just two runs over seven hits. Unfortunately, he lost as the Yankees batters underperformed.

After the game, Cole spoke about Judge's absence from the lineup.

“I don’t think there’s more pressure [pitching without Judge],” Cole said. “We just miss him. He’s the greatest player in the world, pretty much.

“However long Aaron’s out, we’re going to have to weather the storm. Maybe we’ll learn something from it, improve in some way or another because the game’s going to challenge us in different ways when he’s not on the field.”

Injuries have plagued Aaron Judge's season

Aaron Judge's 10-day IL stint is his second of the season. He already missed ten games due to a strained right hip sustained in a game against Minnesota.

Last year during the AL MVP winning season, Judge didn't miss a single game on his way to 62 home runs that broke the American League record. So far, the Yankees captain has been brilliant, however, injuries have already come in the way of breaking his own record.

