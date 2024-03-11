Gerrit Cole Injury Update: Major setback as Yankees ace to undergo MRI on elbow before Opening Day

Before the season has even begun, Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees are getting some tough news. Last year, Cole won the Cy Young after making every one of his starts. His durability was a big plus for the team, but it is in jeopardy this year already. He is set to have an MRI on his right elbow.

MLB reporter Jeff Passan said via X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Yankees ace Gerrit Cole will have an MRI on his right elbow, manager Aaron Boone told reporters today. Cole is coming off winning the American League Cy Young Award and has had difficulty bouncing back between spring training starts, Boone said."

There's no underlying issue for Gerrit Cole, per se. The pitcher is just having difficulty with recovery time between starts. There is always some ramping up to be done in spring, but it's proving more challenging and thus worth a look at what might be ailing Cole.

The rest of the Yankees staff, including Marcus Stroman and Carlos Rodon, has been up and down this spring, so they can ill-afford to lose the reigning American League Cy Young for any amount of time.

Gerrit Cole facing potential injury before Opening Day

If things go well and there is no injury revealed by the MRI, then Gerrit Cole will be the Opening Day starter for the Yankees against the Houston Astros. If he's not, then things could get dicy. Marcus Stroman or Carlos Rodon might fill in there.

However, depending on the severity of said theoretical injury, Cole could miss some time. That might force the Yankees to pursue other options. They have had interest in Blake Snell, who is shockingly still available. If the injury is bad enough, it may force their hand to try harder to sign him.

Former Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery is also available, so the Yankees might have to get a little desperate before Opening Day in about three weeks. If not, things could be off to a rocky start without Cole.

