Gerrit Cole Injury Update: Yankees rotation receives major boost as ace pitcher reportedly avoids UCL surgery, set to make swift return

The New York Yankees received a boost to their pitching rotation as they just learned that ace Gerrit Cole is looking at avoiding the scary possibility of Tommy John surgery. According to reports, Cole’s right elbow is getting better after a visit to famous sports doctor Dr. Neal ElAttache, who has suggested that rest, rehab, and non-surgical treatments can help with the current AL Cy Young Award winner’s arm problem.

Expand Tweet

Initial concerns arose when Cole had trouble recovering between spring training starts and throwing sessions. This led to an MRI, which showed inflammation and swelling but, luckily, no ligament tears. Cole will likely be out for one or two months, but this news comes as a relief to the Yankees, as Tommy John usually takes at least a season to heal from.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Gerrit Cole is an irreplaceable asset for the New York Yankees.

The 33-year-old workhorse, who just won the AL Cy Young Award after a remarkable season, will definitely be missed during his absence, but the Yankees are hoping that he will come back quickly to improve their rotation, especially since there are still some uncertainties surrounding their pitching staff beyond Gerrit Cole.

The New York Yankees’ pitching staff is filled with uncertainty as Gerrit Cole faces at least a couple of months without play.

With other pitchers on the mound like Marcus Stroman, Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes, and Clarke Schmidt, grappling with injury concerns or inconsistency, Cole’s health becomes even more important for the team’s ability to compete. The Yankees had already lost a lot of depth in their rotation through trades and injuries in the offseason.

While the New York Yankees explore internal options and maybe even the trade market to find a replacement for Cole, the news of his injury-less rehab gives the team some hope for the future. As for the Yankees, their hopes for the upcoming season depend on the health and success of their other star players. Cole’s recovery now emerges as one of the most important storylines in the landscape of Major League Baseball.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.