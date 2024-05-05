Gerrit Cole News: Ex-Cy Young winner reflects on injury recovery after throwing off a mound for the first time since spring training

Former Cy Young winner and New York Yankees star Gerrit Cole has been sidelined from pitching after he felt soreness in his pitching elbow during this year's Spring Training. Later, it was discovered that it was nerve inflammation and edema, leading the Yanks to place him on a 60-day IL.

However, things seem to be getting back on track as Cole took a massive step towards his return for the Bronx Bombers. On Saturday, for the first time since spring training, the six-time All-Star pitcher threw 15 pitches off a mound. Cole reflected on his injury recovery, saying:

"It’s a good step," Cole said (via MLB.com). "This is the most taste I’ve had of [pitching] in months, and I do miss it.”

After experiencing elbow soreness, the team had Cole undergo tests to determine if any procedure was required for his recovery. However, as it turns out, he didn't need one. The 33-year-old pitcher resumed throwing in mid-April and gradually built up the momentum on his speedy recovery.

Aaron Boone optimistic following Gerrit Cole's first bullpen session after Spring Training

Yankees team manager Aaron Boone feels optimistic about seeing the veteran pitcher back on the mound.

Boone pointed out Cole as a crucial part of the Yankees locker room and said that the team is glad the recovery is proceeding smoothly.

"I think everyone in this room understands Gerrit Cole, who he is, how much he loves what he does, and obviously, how good he is at it," Boone said (via MLB.com). "So it’s just the process of getting back, another step along the way to getting him back. Glad we were able to get to this point today. Onward and upward.”

Last season Cole pitched a total of 209 innings and started 33 games. He registered a record of 15-4 record along with an ERA of 2.63 and accumulated 222 strikeouts under his belt. It was also the same year he won his Cy Young Award.

